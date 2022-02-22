D Link : To announce the new appointment of CSO approved by the Board of Directors.

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):CSO 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/22 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:None 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Victor Kuo/ Chairman of D-Link Corporation. 5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):New replacement 6.Reason for the change:New replacement 7.Effective date:2022/03/01 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: Victor Kuo serves as Chairman and CSO of the Company.