  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  D-Link Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    2332   TW0002332004

D-LINK CORPORATION

(2332)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

D Link : To announce the new appointment of CSO approved by the Board of Directors.

02/22/2022 | 05:21am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: D-LINK CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/02/22 Time of announcement 18:07:17
Subject 
 To announce the new appointment of CSO approved
by the Board of Directors.
Date of events 2022/02/22 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):CSO
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/02/22
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:None
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Victor Kuo/
 Chairman of D-Link Corporation.
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):New replacement
6.Reason for the change:New replacement
7.Effective date:2022/03/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Victor Kuo serves as Chairman and CSO of the Company.

Disclaimer

D-Link Corporation published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 10:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
