D-Link (India) Limited at its board meeting held on July 29, 2023, fixed Record Date on August 18, 2023, for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive dividend of INR 5 per share having face value of INR 2/- each fully paid-up for the financial year 2022-23. The said Dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within statutory time period, subject to deduction of tax at source as applicable.