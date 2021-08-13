Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEPS   US23292B1044

D-MARKET ELEKTRONIK HIZMETLER VE TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI

(HEPS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

D MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi : Notice of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call (Form 6-K)

08/13/2021 | 06:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

ISTANBUL, Aug 12, 2021 - D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a 'Hepsiburada') (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company's management will host an analyst and investor conference call to discuss its financial results at 15.30 &Idot;stanbul time / 13.30 London / 8.30 New York on Thursday, Aug 26, 2021.

Live webcast can be accessed via https://87399.themediaframe.eu/links/hepsiburada210826.html.

Company's results presentation will be available at the Hepsiburada Investor Relations website https://investors.hepsiburada.com on August 26, 2021.

Replay

Following the call, a replay will be available on the Hepsiburada Investor Relations website https://investors.hepsiburada.com

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Turkey, combining a globally proven e-commerce business model with a one-stop 'Super App' to cater to our customers' everyday needs and to help make people's daily lives better. Customers can access a broad range of products and services including same-day delivery of groceries and essentials, products from international merchants, airline tickets and payment services through our embedded digital wallet, HepsiPay. In 2020, we seamlessly connected 33 million members and approximately 45 thousand Active Merchants.

Founded in Istanbul in 2000, Hepsiburada was built to lead the digitalization of commerce in Turkey. As a female-founded organization, we are committed to meaningful action to empower women. Through our 'Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs' program, we have reached more than 19,000 female entrepreneurs across Turkey.

Investor Contact

Helin Celikbilek, Investor Relations Director

ir@hepsiburada.com

Media Contact

Harika Eldo&gbreve;an, Head of Public Relations

corporatecommunications@hepsiburada.com

Brunswick Group

hepsiburada@brunswickgroup.com

Azadeh Varzi

Caroline Daniel

Nick Beswick

Disclaimer

D Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret AS published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 10:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about D-MARKET ELEKTRONIK HIZMETLER VE TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI
06:11aD MARKET ELEKTRONIK HIZMETLER VE TIC : Notice of Second Quarter 2021 Financial R..
PU
08/12D MARKET ELEKTRONIK HIZMETLER VE TIC : Notice of Second Quarter 2021 Financial R..
PR
08/04D MARKET ELEKTRONIK HIZMETLER VE TIC : HSBC Starts Hepsiburada at Buy With $19 P..
MT
07/27D MARKET ELEKTRONIK HIZMETLER VE TIC : Morgan Stanley Starts Hepsiburada at Equa..
MT
07/27D MARKET ELEKTRONIK HIZMETLER VE TIC : JPMorgan Starts Hepsiburada at Overweight..
MT
07/27D MARKET ELEKTRONIK HIZMETLER VE TIC : Goldman Sachs Starts Hepsiburada at Buy W..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on D-MARKET ELEKTRONIK HIZMETLER VE TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 8 637 M 1 011 M 1 011 M
Net income 2021 -895 M -105 M -105 M
Net cash 2021 3 738 M 437 M 437 M
P/E ratio 2021 -35,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36 588 M 4 280 M 4 281 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,80x
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 572
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart D-MARKET ELEKTRONIK HIZMETLER VE TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI
Duration : Period :
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 112,24 TRY
Average target price 157,07 TRY
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mehmet Murat Emirdag Chief Executive Officer & Director
Halil Korhan Öz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hanzade Vasfiye Dogan Boyner Chairman
Gürkan Çoskuner Chief Technology Officer
Taner Timirci Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
D-MARKET ELEKTRONIK HIZMETLER VE TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI0.00%4 280
AMAZON.COM, INC.1.43%1 667 258
JD.COM, INC.-19.76%109 942
WAYFAIR INC.40.19%32 217
ETSY, INC.8.62%24 551
ALLEGRO.EU SA-26.21%16 350