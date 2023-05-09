Advanced search
    DHI   US23331A1097

D.R. HORTON, INC.

(DHI)
05/09/2023 10:42:24 am EDT
109.58 USD   +0.99%
10:02aD.R. Horton, Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference on May 16, 2023
BU
05/05Insider Sell: D R Horton
MT
05/02D.R. HORTON, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
D.R. Horton, Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference on May 16, 2023

05/09/2023 | 10:02am EDT
D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat that will be streamed live to the investment community via webcast at the 16th Annual J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

The webcast may be accessed through the Investor Relations page of the D.R. Horton website at investor.drhorton.com. Listeners are encouraged to go to the site at least five minutes before the scheduled presentation time. A replay of the fireside chat will be available within 24 hours of the live event and may be accessed until June 15, 2023.

About D.R. Horton, Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 110 markets in 33 states across the United States and closed 83,119 homes in its homebuilding and single-family rental operations during the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2023. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse product portfolio with sales prices generally ranging from $200,000 to over $1,000,000. Through its mortgage, title and insurance subsidiaries, D.R. Horton provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for its homebuyers. The Company also constructs and sells both single-family and multi-family rental properties and is the majority-owner of Forestar Group Inc., a publicly traded national residential lot development company.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 31 910 M - -
Net income 2023 3 816 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 300 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,73x
Yield 2023 0,92%
Capitalization 37 006 M 37 006 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
EV / Sales 2024 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 13 237
Free-Float 75,4%
Technical analysis trends D.R. HORTON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 108,50 $
Average target price 121,25 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David V. Auld President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bill W. Wheat Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald Ray Horton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Murray Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Paul J. Romanowski Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
D.R. HORTON, INC.21.29%37 006
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.13.89%16 913
PULTEGROUP, INC.48.87%15 130
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.19.84%13 737
TOLL BROTHERS, INC.28.69%7 113
PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER0.00%6 435
