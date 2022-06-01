Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. D.R. Horton, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHI   US23331A1097

D.R. HORTON, INC.

(DHI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/01 10:16:31 am EDT
74.57 USD   -0.77%
10:02aD.R. Horton, Inc. to Present at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference
BU
05/26DR Horton to Benefit From Strong Demand, UBS Says
MT
05/25D.R. Horton Completes Tender Offer to Acquire Vidler Water Resources
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

D.R. Horton, Inc. to Present at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference

06/01/2022 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced that the Company will present to the investment community via webcast at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation may be accessed through the Investor Relations page of the D.R. Horton website at investor.drhorton.com. Listeners are encouraged to go to the site at least five minutes before the scheduled presentation time. A replay of the presentation will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and may be accessed until June 30, 2022.

About D.R. Horton, Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 104 markets in 32 states across the United States and closed 81,749 homes in the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2022. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse brand portfolio that includes D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes with sales prices generally ranging from $200,000 to over $1,000,000. Through its mortgage, title and insurance subsidiaries, D.R. Horton provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for its homebuyers. The Company also constructs and sells both single-family and multi-family rental properties and is the majority-owner of Forestar Group Inc., a publicly traded national residential lot development company.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about D.R. HORTON, INC.
10:02aD.R. Horton, Inc. to Present at the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conferenc..
BU
05/26DR Horton to Benefit From Strong Demand, UBS Says
MT
05/25D.R. Horton Completes Tender Offer to Acquire Vidler Water Resources
BU
05/24Home Builder Stocks Tumble as US New Home Sales Decline in April
MT
05/06D.R. HORTON, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/27HORTON D R INC /DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
04/27Tranche Update on D.R. Horton, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on April 21, 2021.
CI
04/27BTIG Adjusts D.R. Horton's Price Target to $104 from $126, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
04/27RBC Cuts Price Target on DR Horton to $89 From $103, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
04/27D.R. Horton, Inc. announces an Increase in Equity Buyback.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on D.R. HORTON, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 35 560 M - -
Net income 2022 6 230 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 773 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,32x
Yield 2022 1,20%
Capitalization 26 455 M 26 455 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 11 788
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart D.R. HORTON, INC.
Duration : Period :
D.R. Horton, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends D.R. HORTON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 75,15 $
Average target price 104,71 $
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David V. Auld President & Chief Executive Officer
Bill W. Wheat Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald Ray Horton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Murray Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Paul J. Romanowski Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
D.R. HORTON, INC.-30.71%26 455
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-6.14%15 829
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-7.55%11 924
PULTEGROUP, INC.-20.82%10 755
PERSIMMON PLC-23.77%8 755
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC-32.51%6 494