    DHI   US23331A1097

D.R. HORTON, INC.

(DHI)
D.R. Horton, Inc. : to Release 2021 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End Earnings on November 9, 2021

09/29/2021 | 10:02am EDT
D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced today that the Company will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The dial-in number is 888-506-0062. When calling, please reference entry code 995683. Participants are encouraged to call in five minutes before the call begins (8:25 a.m. ET). The call will also be webcast from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 877-481-4010. When calling, please reference replay passcode 42959. The teleconference replay will be available through November 16, 2021. The webcast replay will be available from the Company’s website at investor.drhorton.com through January 31, 2022.

About D.R. Horton, Inc.

D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 96 markets in 30 states across the United States and closed 80,276 homes in the twelve-month period ended June 30, 2021. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse brand portfolio that includes D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes ranging from $150,000 to over $1,000,000. D.R. Horton also provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for homebuyers through its mortgage, title and insurance subsidiaries.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 27 331 M - -
Net income 2021 4 076 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 478 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,66x
Yield 2021 0,94%
Capitalization 30 479 M 30 479 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 9 716
Free-Float 81,1%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 85,09 $
Average target price 111,39 $
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David V. Auld President & Chief Executive Officer
Bill W. Wheat Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald Ray Horton Chairman
Michael J. Murray Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael R. Buchanan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
D.R. HORTON, INC.26.71%30 479
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.15.19%14 662
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER134.15%12 684
PULTEGROUP, INC.12.11%12 247
PERSIMMON PLC-4.66%11 398
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC-0.57%9 188