Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. D.R. Horton, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHI   US23331A1097

D.R. HORTON, INC.

(DHI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/26 10:13:44 am EDT
75.94 USD   +2.35%
09:52aD R HORTON : Q2 FY 2022 Historical Supplementary Data
PU
09:52aD R HORTON : Q2 FY 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
07:05aDR Horton Fiscal Q2 Earnings, Revenue Rise; Home Builder Boosts FY Revenue Guidance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

D R Horton : Q2 FY 2022 Historical Supplementary Data

04/26/2022 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOMEBUILDING RETURN ON INVENTORY (ROI)

$ in millions

Homebuilding PTI amounts in the prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation. The amounts in the above tables may include rounding adjustments.

RETURN ON EQUITY (ROE)

$ in millions

Net Income Attributable to D.R. Horton for the trailing twelve months (TTM) includes rounding adjustments.

HOME SALES GROSS MARGIN

$ in millions

Home sales gross margin presented is for the Company's homebuilding segment.

The percentages and prior period amounts in the above tables may include rounding adjustments.

SALES & ACTIVE SELLING COMMUNITIES

YOY = year-over-year; SEQ = sequential

During 4Q21, the Company realigned the aggregation of its homebuilding operating segments into six new geographic reportable segments. Data above has been reclassified to conform to the new presentation. Please refer to the restated homebuilding metrics supplement on our website for additional information.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

D.R. Horton Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 13:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about D.R. HORTON, INC.
09:52aD R HORTON : Q2 FY 2022 Historical Supplementary Data
PU
09:52aD R HORTON : Q2 FY 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
07:05aDR Horton Fiscal Q2 Earnings, Revenue Rise; Home Builder Boosts FY Revenue Guidance
MT
06:42aD.R. HORTON : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:32aEarnings Flash (DHI) D.R. HORTON Posts Q2 Revenue $8B, vs. Street Est of $7.645B
MT
06:32aD.R. Horton, Inc., America's Builder, Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Earnings and D..
BU
04/21Wells Fargo Lowers D.R. Horton's Price Target to $86 From $108, Maintains Overweight Ra..
MT
04/14D.R. Horton to Acquire Vidler Water Resources for $291 Million; Deal Seen Boosting Wate..
MT
04/14VWTR ALERT : Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Acquisition of Vidler Water ..
AQ
04/14D.R. Horton Agrees to Acquire Vidler Water Resources for $15.75 Per Share
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on D.R. HORTON, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 35 329 M - -
Net income 2022 5 676 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,70x
Yield 2022 1,22%
Capitalization 26 290 M 26 290 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 11 788
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart D.R. HORTON, INC.
Duration : Period :
D.R. Horton, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends D.R. HORTON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 74,19 $
Average target price 111,36 $
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David V. Auld President & Chief Executive Officer
Bill W. Wheat Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald Ray Horton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Murray Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Paul J. Romanowski Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
D.R. HORTON, INC.-31.59%26 290
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-7.35%15 737
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-10.23%11 718
PULTEGROUP, INC.-23.60%10 543
PERSIMMON PLC-23.18%8 902
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC-31.79%6 623