D R Horton : Q2 FY 2022 Historical Supplementary Data

HOMEBUILDING RETURN ON INVENTORY (ROI)

$ in millions

Homebuilding PTI amounts in the prior periods have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation. The amounts in the above tables may include rounding adjustments.

RETURN ON EQUITY (ROE)

$ in millions

Net Income Attributable to D.R. Horton for the trailing twelve months (TTM) includes rounding adjustments.

HOME SALES GROSS MARGIN

$ in millions

Home sales gross margin presented is for the Company's homebuilding segment.

The percentages and prior period amounts in the above tables may include rounding adjustments.

SALES & ACTIVE SELLING COMMUNITIES

YOY = year-over-year; SEQ = sequential

During 4Q21, the Company realigned the aggregation of its homebuilding operating segments into six new geographic reportable segments. Data above has been reclassified to conform to the new presentation. Please refer to the restated homebuilding metrics supplement on our website for additional information.