  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. D.R. Horton, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DHI   US23331A1097

D.R. HORTON, INC.

(DHI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/26 10:13:49 am EDT
75.77 USD   +2.12%
D R HORTON : Q2 FY 2022 Historical Supplementary Data
PU
D R HORTON : Q2 FY 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
DR Horton Fiscal Q2 Earnings, Revenue Rise; Home Builder Boosts FY Revenue Guidance
MT
D R Horton : Q2 FY 2022 Investor Presentation

04/26/2022 | 09:52am EDT
Q2 2022

Investor Presentation

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may include "forward‐looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although D.R. Horton believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from the future results expressed by the forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to: the cyclical nature of the homebuilding, lot development and rental housing industries and changes in economic, real estate or other conditions; constriction of the credit and public capital markets, which could limit our ability to access capital and increase our costs of capital; reductions in the availability of mortgage financing provided by government agencies, changes in government financing programs, a decrease in our ability to sell mortgage loans on attractive terms or an increase in mortgage interest rates; the risks associated with our land, lot and rental inventory; our ability to effect our growth strategies, acquisitions or investments successfully; the impact of an inflationary, deflationary or higher interest rate environment; supply shortages and other risks of acquiring land, building materials and skilled labor; the effects of public health issues such as a major epidemic or pandemic, including the impact ofCOVID‐19 on the economy and our businesses; the effects of weather conditions and natural disasters on our business and financial results; home warranty and construction defect claims; the effects of health and safety incidents; reductions in the availability of performance bonds; increases in the costs of owning a home; the effects of governmental regulations and environmental matters on our homebuilding and land development operations; the effects of governmental regulations on our financial services operations; competitive conditions within the industries in which we operate; our ability to manage and service our debt and comply with related debt covenants, restrictions and limitations; the effects of negative publicity; the effects of the loss of key personnel; actions by activist stockholders; and information technology failures, data security breaches and our ability to satisfy privacy and data protection laws and regulations. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in D.R. Horton's annual report on Form 10‐K and most recent report on Form 10‐Q, both of which are or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

D.R. HORTON, INC.

Traded on NYSE as DHI

$30.4 billion

Consolidated revenues

$6.5 billion

Consolidated pre‐tax income

34.0% & 40.3%

ROE & ROI (HB), respectively*

$16.8 billion

Stockholders' equity

As of or for the twelve‐month period ended March 31, 2022

$47.66

Book value per common share

16.4%

Homebuilding leverage*

*See slides 9 and 10 for definitions of ROE (Return on Equity), homebuilding leverage and ROI [Return on Inventory (Homebuilding)], respectively

DHI GROWTH, CONSOLIDATION AND MARKET SHARE

1,400

1,200

1,000

800

600

400

200

0

1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

Source: Company filings, Census

Total U.S. Single‐Family New Home Sales ('000s)DHI Homes Closed as a Percentage of U.S. Single‐Family New Home Sales

Note: Periods represent full calendar year

12%

10%

8%

6%

4%

2%

0%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

D.R. Horton Inc. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 13:51:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 35 329 M - -
Net income 2022 5 676 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,70x
Yield 2022 1,22%
Capitalization 26 290 M 26 290 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 11 788
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart D.R. HORTON, INC.
Duration : Period :
D.R. Horton, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends D.R. HORTON, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 74,19 $
Average target price 111,36 $
Spread / Average Target 50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David V. Auld President & Chief Executive Officer
Bill W. Wheat Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald Ray Horton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Murray Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Paul J. Romanowski Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
D.R. HORTON, INC.-31.59%26 290
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-7.35%15 737
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-10.23%11 718
PULTEGROUP, INC.-23.60%10 543
PERSIMMON PLC-23.18%8 902
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC-31.79%6 623