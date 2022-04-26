D R Horton : Q2 FY 2022 Investor Presentation

Q2 2022

This presentation may include "forward‐looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although D.R. Horton believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from the future results expressed by the forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to: the cyclical nature of the homebuilding, lot development and rental housing industries and changes in economic, real estate or other conditions; constriction of the credit and public capital markets, which could limit our ability to access capital and increase our costs of capital; reductions in the availability of mortgage financing provided by government agencies, changes in government financing programs, a decrease in our ability to sell mortgage loans on attractive terms or an increase in mortgage interest rates; the risks associated with our land, lot and rental inventory; our ability to effect our growth strategies, acquisitions or investments successfully; the impact of an inflationary, deflationary or higher interest rate environment; supply shortages and other risks of acquiring land, building materials and skilled labor; the effects of public health issues such as a major epidemic or pandemic, including the impact ofCOVID‐19 on the economy and our businesses; the effects of weather conditions and natural disasters on our business and financial results; home warranty and construction defect claims; the effects of health and safety incidents; reductions in the availability of performance bonds; increases in the costs of owning a home; the effects of governmental regulations and environmental matters on our homebuilding and land development operations; the effects of governmental regulations on our financial services operations; competitive conditions within the industries in which we operate; our ability to manage and service our debt and comply with related debt covenants, restrictions and limitations; the effects of negative publicity; the effects of the loss of key personnel; actions by activist stockholders; and information technology failures, data security breaches and our ability to satisfy privacy and data protection laws and regulations. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in D.R. Horton's annual report on Form 10‐K and most recent report on Form 10‐Q, both of which are or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

D.R. HORTON, INC.

Traded on NYSE as DHI

$30.4 billion

Consolidated revenues

$6.5 billion

Consolidated pre‐tax income

34.0% & 40.3%

ROE & ROI (HB), respectively*

$16.8 billion

Stockholders' equity

As of or for the twelve‐month period ended March 31, 2022

$47.66

Book value per common share

16.4%

Homebuilding leverage*

*See slides 9 and 10 for definitions of ROE (Return on Equity), homebuilding leverage and ROI [Return on Inventory (Homebuilding)], respectively

