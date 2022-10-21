D-Wave Launches in AWS Marketplace

Will offer AWS Marketplace customers access to D-Wave’s Leap quantum cloud service for the first time

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) – a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and the only quantum computing company building both annealing and gate-model quantum computers – today announced that it has launched in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS Marketplace customers will be able to easily purchase a variety of quantum computing offerings from D-Wave™, including access to the Leap™ quantum cloud service. D-Wave is the first and only pure-play quantum computing company with offerings available in AWS Marketplace.

D-Wave is listing in AWS Marketplace at a time when organizations are increasingly turning to quantum technology to solve their most challenging business problems. Hyperion Research recently found that nearly 70% of companies surveyed have an in-house quantum computing program, citing increased revenue, cost savings, enhanced business processes, innovation, and competitive advantage as key business priorities that are potentially achievable with quantum computing. Numerous real-world, commercial applications have been developed by companies including BBVA, Deloitte, GSK, Lockheed Martin, Menten AI, Save-On-Foods, and Volkswagen to run on D-Wave’s quantum systems and its hybrid solvers, representing use cases spanning logistics and manufacturing, transportation and mobility, portfolio optimization, preventative health care, airline scheduling, and more.

To facilitate the development and production of practical quantum computing applications, D-Wave is introducing four offerings in AWS Marketplace, including:

Leap Quantum Cloud Service : The Leap quantum cloud service provides real-time access to D-Wave’s state-of-the-art quantum computers and a quantum-classical hybrid solver service that can handle problems with up to one million variables and 100,000 constraints. Leap will be available in AWS Marketplace soon, and Amazon Braket customers will be directed to the AWS Marketplace to access the D-Wave system.

: The Leap quantum cloud service provides real-time access to D-Wave’s state-of-the-art quantum computers and a quantum-classical hybrid solver service that can handle problems with up to one million variables and 100,000 constraints. Leap will be available in AWS Marketplace soon, and Amazon Braket customers will be directed to the AWS Marketplace to access the D-Wave system. Quantum Proof of Concept : In a Quantum Proof of Concept, D-Wave helps customers validate a selected quantum use case through detailed problem discovery, problem definition, development of an initial prototype solution, and testing with representative application data.

: In a Quantum Proof of Concept, D-Wave helps customers validate a selected quantum use case through detailed problem discovery, problem definition, development of an initial prototype solution, and testing with representative application data. Quantum Feature Selection for Machine Learning : With increasing data sets comes increasing complexity, especially when it comes to feature selection, a fundamental building block of machine learning. This program focuses on utilizing quantum hybrid approaches to optimize feature selection in model training and prediction.

: With increasing data sets comes increasing complexity, especially when it comes to feature selection, a fundamental building block of machine learning. This program focuses on utilizing quantum hybrid approaches to optimize feature selection in model training and prediction. Quantum Consulting Services: To help customers get started with quantum or implement a quantum solution, D-Wave’s Launch™ service combines technical enablement, products and services. Utilizing powerful quantum hybrid solutions and professional service consulting, the Launch service helps customers solve complex problems and deliver real business value.

“The era of commercial quantum computing is here. Forward-looking organizations are increasingly turning to quantum computing to find solutions for today’s complex and computationally intensive business problems, ultimately to reduce costs and increase revenue,” said Mark Snedeker, senior vice president of growth at D-Wave. “By launching in AWS Marketplace, we’re introducing our Leap quantum computing service to AWS customers, enabling them to quickly and easily start deriving business value from quantum computing, today.”

D-Wave, a pioneer in the quantum industry, was the first to deliver a commercial quantum computer and is a full-stack quantum computing provider. D-Wave’s fifth generation quantum computer, Advantage™, features 5000+ qubits configured in the highly connected Pegasus topology. The company has a blue-chip customer base, counting more than twenty of the Forbes Global 2000 as customers. With its professional services-enabled application development, D-Wave is the only quantum computing company that supports business applications at production scale today.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers—and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. D-Wave’s products are being used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, including NEC Corporation, Volkswagen, DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

Forward-Looking Statements

