D-Wave’s proven success in tackling ambitious challenges in quantum technology were recognized at the 2024 Technology Impact Awards Finalist Announcements from the BC Tech Association

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) (“D-Wave” or the “Company”), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers, today announced that the BC Tech Association has named D-Wave as one of the finalists in the GameChanger Ambition category of for its upcoming Technology Impact Awards (TIAs). Winners will be announced at the TIAs gala on October 23, 2024.

The GameChanger Ambition award acknowledges a company that has harnessed its ambition to tackle a big problem with its technology to do something truly great. The award recognizes the game-changers of BC’s tech sector who aren’t afraid to address big problems, lead from the front, and use technology to build a better future.

For more than two decades, D-Wave’s technology advancements have primarily come from the company’s Quantum Engineering Center of Excellence. D-Wave is building cutting-edge quantum products, delivering commercially ready quantum computing technology today, and advancing quantum information science globally. D-Wave’s technology is used to solve complex societal problems including supply-chain management, sustainability, drug discovery, and logistics optimization. It is also working on cutting-edge research including quantum powered artificial intelligence and building a quantum-ready workforce with it training programs.

“This finalist nomination means a tremendous amount to the technology team in our B.C.-based Quantum Engineering Center of Excellence,” said Trevor Lanting, chief development officer at D-Wave. “We are making amazing strides to advance the science of quantum computing as well as develop six generations of quantum computing systems and are honored to receive this recognition. We are grateful to BC Tech for being a stalwart champion of innovation and for helping companies like D-Wave promote our talent around the world.”

"The Technology Impact Awards is a testament to the ambitious minds shaping the future of technology, and we are proud to recognize those who make a significant impact in our community,” says Jill Tipping, President & CEO of BC Tech “the finalists of the GameChanger - Ambition award, including D-Wave, have pushed boundaries, set new standards and continue to relentlessly pursue excellence."

D-Wave congratulates all the finalists and looks forward to the awards gala in October 2024.

About D-Wave Quantum Inc.

D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and is the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers—and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. Our mission is to unlock the power of quantum computing today to benefit business and society. We do this by delivering customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. D-Wave’s technology has been used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations including Mastercard, Deloitte, Davidson Technologies, ArcelorMittal, Siemens Healthineers, Unisys, NEC Corporation, Pattison Food Group Ltd., DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jülich, University of Southern California, and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

