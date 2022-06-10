Log in
D2L INC.

Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:58 2022-06-10 pm EDT
6.820 CAD   -2.57%
D2L Inc. Announces Election of Directors

06/10/2022 | 04:58pm EDT
TORONTO, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) (“D2L” or the “Company”), a global learning technology company, today announced that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 9, 2022.

The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

NomineeVotes For% Votes ForVotes Withheld% Votes Withheld
John Baker281,971,522100.00%3,0110.00%
Tim Connor278,970,44098.93%3,004,0931.07%
J. Ian Giffen281,962,252100.00%12,2810.00%
Robert Courteau281,970,772100.00%3,7610.00%
Tracy Edkins281,963,452100.00%11,0810.00%
David L. Johnston281,964,202100.00%10,3310.00%

About D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

For further information, please contact:
Craig Armitage, Investor Relations
IR@D2L.com
(416) 347-8954

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 176 M - -
Net income 2023 -23,7 M - -
Net cash 2023 109 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -12,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 293 M 290 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
EV / Sales 2024 0,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,3%
Managers and Directors
John Baker Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Howatson Chief Financial Officer
Nicholas Oddson Chief Technology Officer
Stephen Laster Chief Operating Officer
Tim Connor Independent Director
