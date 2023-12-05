D2L Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended October 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 46.11 million compared to USD 42.67 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.387595 million compared to USD 2.63 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.05 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.01 compared to USD 0.05 a year ago.
For the nine months, revenue was USD 134.81 million compared to USD 125.71 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 4.11 million compared to USD 12.19 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.08 compared to USD 0.23 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.08 compared to USD 0.23 a year ago.
D2L Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023
December 05, 2023 at 05:42 pm EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023