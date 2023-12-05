D2L Inc. is a global learning technology company that delivers personalized, flexible and modern learning experiences for people of all ages. Its cloud-based learning platform, Brightspace, serves three distinct markets: Kindergarten to Grade 12 schools (K-12), Higher Education, and corporate markets. Its Brightspace Core functionality is extended through Performance+, its advanced predictive analytics package, and Creator+, the next evolution of its Engagement+ package, which engages learners through add-on solutions such as adaptive video, widgets and interactive tools. Its learning technology leverages features like artificial intelligence, smart workflow design and automation to help educators understand the needs, activities and performance of each learner, and integrates seamlessly with other technologies. The Company sells its platform primarily through its direct sales force in North America, Europe and Australia, as well as through indirect channel partners in other countries.

Sector Software