D4t4 Solutions PLC - Middlesex, England-based data management platform - Announces plans to be renamed to Celebrus Technologies PLC. Following the proposed change of name the company's ticker will be updated to "CLBS". The name change will be voted on by shareholders at its general meeting on November 9.

"With the repositioning of the company over the last two years to being predominantly a software business and recognising that the Celebrus platform will be the principal driver of future growth and shareholder value creation, the Directors consider that a change to the name of the company to Celebrus Technologies PLC will better reflect the substance of the group's activities," D4t4 Solutions says.

Current stock price: 170.85 pence

12-month change: down 30%

