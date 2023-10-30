(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Versarien PLC - Cheltenham, England-based engineering materials company - Says "turnaround continues" and "commercial progress" being made in areas of leisure and construction. "In the leisure area, discussions have been held with a number of potential new customers for the company's graphene-wear coatings in recent weeks. In construction, in addition to a number of ongoing Cementene trials, the company is engaged in the production of additional 3D printed concrete structures and Versarien's participation in the Digital Roads of the Future and Roads Research Alliance programmes is generating further potential opportunities, including the potential use of graphene in asphalt resurfacing," it adds. "We are pleased with the increasing level of commercial engagement in both of the company's core areas of leisure and construction. The company's strategy, which is focused on a light manufacturing model, is progressing as planned and we look forward to updating shareholders on further progress in due course."

D4t4 Solutions PLC - Middlesex, England-based data management platform - Says results for first half to September 30 to be in line with management expectations, with revenue of GBP13.0 million, up from GBP8.1 million a year prior. Expects to swing to adjusted pretax profit of GBP200,000, from loss of GBP1.3 million. "We have made progress as we continue to convert our improving sales pipeline, while the outcome was also assisted by the revenues related to the delays in contract signings at the previous year end, which were signed during this period," it says. Expects full-year performance in line with expectations.

Asiamet Resources Ltd - focused on copper, gold and polymetallic assets in Indonesia - Updates on BKM copper project in Indonesia. Says final version of the independent technical expert report from SRK Consulting has been issued and delivered to lead bank. "The bank will now commence its commercial and financial analysis leading to the request for initial credit committee approval to act as lead arranger for the BKM project debt finance," Asiamet says. "Pathway meetings for completion of prospective lead bank credit committee approvals have been held and remain ongoing. All parties are focused on delivering this initial approval before end of this calendar year." On possible offtakes, Asiamet says talks continue, with detailed review of indicative term sheet completed, and feedback to be provided to an international metals trading group. "Several prospective prepayment finance providers remain actively engaged with another two groups recently commencing diligence," it adds.

Panther Metals PLC - investor in mining companies - Notes announcement from investee Panther Metals Ltd, which says "significant gold intercepts" found amid aircore drilling campaign undertaken over the Ridge target within the 40 Mile Camp prospect in Australia. Panther Metals PLC adds: "The drill intercepts also validate the need to follow-up on the deeper three-dimensional geophysics inversion targets in the area and provide significant confidence to the wider exploration model for the 40 Mile Camp and 40 Mile Camp East prospect areas." It has just shy of a 24% stake in Panther Metals Ltd.

Electric Guitar PLC - Reading, England-based digital marketing - Enters into deal with Sanderson Capital Partners Ltd, a 19% shareholder, for provision of loan facility to company. Says GBP250,000 to be provided, GBP150,000 satisfied through issue of shares on repayment date. Repayment date will be earliest of six months or date of admission to AIM. It is currently Main Market listed.

