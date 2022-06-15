Da Cin Construction : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, the cumulative amount of disposals of the same development project within in the preceding year expects NT$500 million.
06/15/2022
Provided by: DA-CIN CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
16:44:58
Subject
Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, the cumulative
amount of disposals of the same development project
within in the preceding year expects NT$500 million.
Date of events
2022/06/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 20
Statement
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):land located at Sublot 8.8-1.8-2.8-3,
Lot Jingmao, Nakang District, Taipei City
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/15
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Transaction unit amount:2,436.60 square meters, equivalent to 737.03 ping.
Total transaction amount:NT$792,830 thousand.
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Nature persons and furthermore are not a related party of DACIN Development
Co., Ltd.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):
Settlement after the completion of the project.
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Charged based on payment receipts of sales contracts.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Price lists of construction project.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:N/A
11.Name of the professional appraiser:N/A
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:N/A
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Construction housing sales under operating activities.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:N/A
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:No
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:N/A
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
