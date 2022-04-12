Da Cin Construction : CIN is invited to attend the investor conference held by MasterLink Securities.
04/12/2022 | 02:41am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: DA-CIN CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/12
Time of announcement
14:30:58
Subject
DA-CIN is invited to attend the investor conference
held by MasterLink Securities.
Date of events
2022/04/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/13
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:45
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:DA-CIN is invited to
attend the investor conference held by MasterLink Securities.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
DA CIN Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 06:40:09 UTC.