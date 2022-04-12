Log in
    2535   TW0002535002

DA-CIN CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD.

(2535)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-10
31.35 TWD   -2.03%
02:41aDA CIN CONSTRUCTION : CIN is invited to attend the investor conference held by MasterLink Securities.
PU
03/18DA CIN CONSTRUCTION : Announcement of the resolution by the DACIN board of directors for the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends.
PU
03/09Da-Cin Construction Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Da Cin Construction : CIN is invited to attend the investor conference held by MasterLink Securities.

04/12/2022 | 02:41am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: DA-CIN CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/12 Time of announcement 14:30:58
Subject 
 DA-CIN is invited to attend the investor conference
held by MasterLink Securities.
Date of events 2022/04/13 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/13
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:45
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:DA-CIN is invited to
attend the investor conference held by MasterLink Securities.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

DA CIN Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 06:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 14 812 M 510 M 510 M
Net income 2021 1 225 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
Net cash 2021 5 542 M 191 M 191 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,74x
Yield 2021 7,63%
Capitalization 10 184 M 350 M 350 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chao Bang Liao Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Shuang Ching Cheng Assistant Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Jen Cheng Wang Chairman
Yue Kang Ting Independent Director
Chin Shan Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DA-CIN CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD.-4.27%350
TOPBUILD CORP.-38.42%5 608
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.-43.30%2 293
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)-18.98%2 216
INSTALCO AB (PUBL)-35.08%1 555
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD16.90%1 550