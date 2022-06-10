Da Cin Construction : DACIN important resolutions of the Year 2022 shareholders' meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/10 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Approval of the 2021 Retained Earnings Distribution Plan. (Cash NT$2.5 per share) 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Acknowledged the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:N/A 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (a)Approval the amendments to the"Procedures for Assets Acquisition and Disposal." 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: On-site vote counting revealed misplacement, for voting results, please refer to the "Announcement on Resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting"