  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Da-Cin Construction Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2535   TW0002535002

DA-CIN CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD.

(2535)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
31.30 TWD   -0.95%
DA CIN CONSTRUCTION : DACIN important resolutions of the Year 2022 shareholders' meeting.
PU
DA CIN CONSTRUCTION : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, DACIN Development Co., Ltd. of the BOD's resolution of outsourcing construction to related party.
PU
Da-Cin Construction Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Da Cin Construction : DACIN important resolutions of the Year 2022 shareholders' meeting.

06/10/2022 | 05:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: DA-CIN CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/10 Time of announcement 17:18:31
Subject 
 DACIN important resolutions of the Year 2022
shareholders' meeting.
Date of events 2022/06/10 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/10
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Approval of the 2021 Retained Earnings
Distribution Plan. (Cash NT$2.5 per share)
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledged the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:N/A
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(a)Approval the amendments to the"Procedures for Assets
Acquisition and Disposal."
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
On-site vote counting revealed misplacement, for voting results, please
refer to the "Announcement on Resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting"

Disclaimer

DA CIN Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 09:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 14 812 M 501 M 501 M
Net income 2021 1 225 M 41,4 M 41,4 M
Net cash 2021 5 542 M 187 M 187 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,74x
Yield 2021 7,63%
Capitalization 10 168 M 344 M 344 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chao Bang Liao Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Shuang Ching Cheng Assistant Manager, Head-Finance & Accounting
Jen Cheng Wang Chairman
Yue Kang Ting Independent Director
Chin Shan Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DA-CIN CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD.-4.43%348
TOPBUILD CORP.-27.23%6 484
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.-29.27%2 844
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)-27.91%1 919
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD-0.23%1 304
INSTALCO AB (PUBL)-47.49%1 285