Da Cin Construction : DACIN important resolutions of the Year 2022 shareholders' meeting.
06/10/2022 | 05:32am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: DA-CIN CONSTRUCTION CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/10
Time of announcement
17:18:31
Subject
DACIN important resolutions of the Year 2022
shareholders' meeting.
Date of events
2022/06/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/10
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Approval of the 2021 Retained Earnings
Distribution Plan. (Cash NT$2.5 per share)
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledged the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:N/A
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(a)Approval the amendments to the"Procedures for Assets
Acquisition and Disposal."
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
On-site vote counting revealed misplacement, for voting results, please
refer to the "Announcement on Resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting"
DA CIN Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 09:31:09 UTC.