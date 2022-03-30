Log in
    5276   KYG2743W1006

DA HUI LIMITED

(5276)
Da Hui : Announcement on Behalf of Subsidiary, Milestone co.,LTD , according to Article 22 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds

03/30/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: Da Hui Limited
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/30 Time of announcement 15:16:37
Subject 
 Announcement on Behalf of Subsidiary,
Milestone co.,LTD , according to
Article 22 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds
Date of events 2022/03/30 To which item it meets paragraph 23
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/30
2.Funding recipient (1)Name(2)Relationship with lender
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)(4)Starting outstanding
balance (thousand NTD)(5)New loan (thousand NTD)(6)Is
it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit
for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized
by the board of directors to allocate(7)Outstanding
balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Milestone co.,LTD
(2)100% owned subsidiaries of the company
(3)209,694
(4)25,222
(5)17,157
(6)YES
(7)42,379
(8)working capital
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the
(1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD):0
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the
(1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses
(thousand NTD):
(1)76,004
(2)22,652
5.Method of calculation of interest:0%
6.For repayment, the(1)Condition(2)Date:
(1)According to the contract.
(2)According to the contract.
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as
of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):42,379
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others
as a percentage of the public company's net worth on
the latest financial statements as of the date of
occurrence:8.08
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary
loans to others:head office
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Da Hui Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 07:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 618 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net income 2020 7,41 M 0,26 M 0,26 M
Net cash 2020 87,2 M 3,04 M 3,04 M
P/E ratio 2020 81,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 504 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
EV / Sales 2020 0,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 8,45%
Chart DA HUI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Da Hui Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cheng Chien Hsu General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Hung Chun Hsu Chairman
Wei-Huan Chang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DA HUI LIMITED-17.48%18
NINTENDO CO., LTD.24.86%64 040
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-11.94%17 353
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.6.40%17 133
HASBRO, INC.-15.07%12 012
EMBRACER GROUP AB (PUBL)-14.74%10 014