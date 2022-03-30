Da Hui : Announcement on Behalf of Subsidiary, Milestone co.,LTD , according to Article 22 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds
03/30/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Provided by: Da Hui Limited
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/30
Time of announcement
15:16:37
Subject
Announcement on Behalf of Subsidiary,
Milestone co.,LTD , according to
Article 22 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds
Date of events
2022/03/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 23
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/30
2.Funding recipient (1)Name(2)Relationship with lender
(3)Lending limit (thousand NTD)(4)Starting outstanding
balance (thousand NTD)(5)New loan (thousand NTD)(6)Is
it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit
for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized
by the board of directors to allocate(7)Outstanding
balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence
(8)Reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1)Milestone co.,LTD
(2)100% owned subsidiaries of the company
(3)209,694
(4)25,222
(5)17,157
(6)YES
(7)42,379
(8)working capital
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the
(1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD):0
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the
(1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses
(thousand NTD):
(1)76,004
(2)22,652
5.Method of calculation of interest:0%
6.For repayment, the(1)Condition(2)Date:
(1)According to the contract.
(2)According to the contract.
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as
of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):42,379
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others
as a percentage of the public company's net worth on
the latest financial statements as of the date of
occurrence:8.08
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary
loans to others:head office
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None