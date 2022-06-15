Da Li Development : To announce the important resolutions at the 2022 shareholders' general meeting
06/15/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Provided by: DA-LI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
15:05:55
Subject
To announce the important resolutions at the 2022
shareholders' general meeting
Date of events
2022/06/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/15
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Adoption of the 2021 Annual Profit Distribution Table.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of the Business Report and Financial Statements for 2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Issues to be discussed:
(1)Adoption of the amendments to the "Regulations of Procedures for the
Acquisition and Disposal of Assets".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Da-Li Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:22:03 UTC.