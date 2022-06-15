Da Li Development : To announce the important resolutions at the 2022 shareholders' general meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/15 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Adoption of the 2021 Annual Profit Distribution Table. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Adoption of the Business Report and Financial Statements for 2021. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Issues to be discussed: (1)Adoption of the amendments to the "Regulations of Procedures for the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets". 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None