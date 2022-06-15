Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Da-Li Development Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6177   TW0006177009

DA-LI DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.

(6177)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
30.20 TWD   -0.17%
03:23aDA LI DEVELOPMENT : To announce the important resolutions at the 2022 shareholders' general meeting
PU
05/12Da-Li Development Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/22DA LI DEVELOPMENT : Announcement of dividend distribution according to the resolutions of the Company's Board of Directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Da Li Development : To announce the important resolutions at the 2022 shareholders' general meeting

06/15/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: DA-LI DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 15:05:55
Subject 
 To announce the important resolutions at the 2022
shareholders' general meeting
Date of events 2022/06/15 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/15
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Adoption of the 2021 Annual Profit Distribution Table.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of the Business Report and Financial Statements for 2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Issues to be discussed:
(1)Adoption of the amendments to the "Regulations of Procedures for the
Acquisition and Disposal of Assets".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Da-Li Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 10 079 M 339 M 339 M
Net income 2021 1 564 M 52,7 M 52,7 M
Net Debt 2021 24 296 M 818 M 818 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,56x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 715 M 394 M 394 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales 2021 3,58x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart DA-LI DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Da-Li Development Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DA-LI DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chih Chang Hsieh Chairman & General Manager
Ching Chih Liu Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Hsing Fang Tsai Independent Director
Wen Che Tseng Independent Director
Lin Hsiang Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DA-LI DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-0.82%394
D.R. HORTON, INC.-38.68%23 410
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-6.47%15 122
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-4.68%11 752
PULTEGROUP, INC.-30.07%9 498
PERSIMMON PLC-24.47%8 220