Da Ming International : PROXY FORM FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

(Note 1)
DA MING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
大 明 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1090)
PROXY FORM FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
I/We, being the registered holder(s) of Da Ming International Holdings Limited (the "Company"), hereby appoint the proxy (Note 1) as specified
below or failing him/her, THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at Conference room A309, Jiangsu Daming Metal Products Co., Limited, No.1518 Tongjiang Road, Wuxi, Jiangsu, The People's Republic of China on Thursday, 10 June 2021 at 3:00 p.m. and at any adjournment thereof in respect of the resolutions as indicated below, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.
Registered Holder(s) (Complete in ENGLISH BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint holders should be stated.)
Registered Name
Registered Address
Certificate No. (Note 8)
Registered Holding (Note 2)
Signature (Note 4)
Date
Proxy(Note 1) (Complete in ENGLISH BLOCK CAPITALS.)
Full Name
No. of Shares (Note 3)
Full Address
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
FOR (Note 5)
AGAINST (Note 5)
1. To adopt the audited Financial Statements and the Reports of the Directors and Auditor for the year ended 31 December 2020.
2(A).
(a)
To re-elect Mr. Wang Jian as Director of the Company.
(b)
To re-elect Mr. Cheuk Wa Pang as Director of the Company.
(c)
To re-elect Prof. Hua Min as Director of the Company.
(d)
To re-elect Mr. Liu Fuxing as Director of the Company.
(e)
To re-elect Mr. Hu Xuefa as Director of the Company.
2(B).
To authorise the Board of Directors to fix the remuneration of the
Directors.
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as the Auditor and authorise the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to buy back the Shares as set out in resolution no. 4 of the notice of AGM.
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with the new Shares as set out in resolution no. 5 of the notice of AGM.
To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors to allot, issue and deal with Shares under resolution no. 5 by the number of Shares bought back under resolution no. 4, as set out in resolution no. 6 of the notice of AGM.
Notes:
If any proxy other than the chairman of the meeting is preferred, please insert the full name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A holder entitled to attend and vote at the meeting of the Company is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his/her behalf.ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS PROXY FORM MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. The proxy needs not be a member of the Company, but must attend the meeting (or any adjournment thereof) to represent you.
Please insert the number of shares registered in the name of the holder(s).
Please insert the number of shares for this proxy. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all the shares registered in the name of the holder(s).
This proxy form must be signed and dated by the shareholder or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing. If the shareholder is a company, it should execute this proxy form under its common seal or by the signature(s) of (a) person(s) authorised to sign on its behalf. In the case of joint shareholders, any one shareholder may sign this proxy form. The vote of the senior joint shareholder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint shareholder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members in respect of the joint shareholding.
IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, TICK (✓) IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, TICK (✓) IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to tick either box in respect of a resolution will entitle your proxy to cast your vote in respect of that resolution at his/her discretion or to abstain. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion or to abstain on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the meeting.
In order to be valid, a proxy form and the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a notarially certified copy of such power of attorney, must be deposited at the share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event by 3:00 p.m. on 8 June 2021 (Hong Kong time), being 48 hours before the time fixed for holding the meeting or any adjournment thereof.
Completion and delivery of this proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting if you so wish.
Please provide one certificate number, if possible, to facilitate processing.
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this proxy form.
