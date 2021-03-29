Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Da Yu Financial Holdings Limited    1073   KYG2691D1126

DA YU FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1073)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Da Yu Financial : Completion of Discloseable and Connected Transaction in relation to the Acquisition of Morton Securities Limited

03/29/2021 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1073)

COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF

MORTON SECURITIES LIMITED

References are made to the announcements of Da Yu Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 21st September, 2020 (the "First Announcement") and 29th December, 2020 respectively in relation to, among others, the Acquisition. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the First Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions precedent set out in the Sale and Purchase Agreement have been fulfilled or waived and the Acquisition is completed on 29th March, 2021. Upon Completion, the Target Company has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the financial statements of the Target Company are consolidated into the financial statements of the Company.

As disclosed in the First Announcement, the Consideration for the Acquisition is HK$9,500,000. In the Sale and Purchase Agreement, the Vendor agrees to pay the Company, in the case of the net asset value of the Target Company as at Completion being less than HK$9,500,000, the shortfall amount. As at Completion, the net asset value of the Target Company is approximately HK$7,140,000 and, accordingly, the Consideration has been reduced to approximately HK$7,140,000.

By Order of the Board

DA YU FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Lee Wa Lun, Warren

Managing Director

Hong Kong, 29th March, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Lee Wa Lun, Warren (Managing Director), Mr. Lam Chi Shing and Ms. Li Ming, the Non-Executive Directors are Mr. Li Chi Kong (Chairman) and Mr. Kuo Jen-Hao, and the Independent Non-Executive Directors are Mr. Chan Sze Chung, Mr. Suen Chi Wai and Mr. Sum Wai Kei, Wilfred.

Disclaimer

Da Yu Financial Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 10:05:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DA YU FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:08aDA YU FINANCIAL  : Completion of Discloseable and Connected Transaction in relat..
PU
03/08PRACTISING MODIFIED UNIVERSALISM IN : From China Agrotech To Sun Cheong
AQ
02/26DA YU FINANCIAL  : Positive Profit Alert
PU
2020DA YU FINANCIAL  : Extends Long Stop Date of $1 Million Acquisition of Securitie..
MT
2020DA YU FINANCIAL  : Discloseable and Connected Transaction in relation to the Acq..
PU
2019DA YU FINANCIAL  : Proxy Form
PU
2019DA YU FINANCIAL  : Proposals for Re-Election of Retiring Directors, General Mand..
PU
2019DA YU FINANCIAL  : Proposed Change of Auditor
PU
2019DA YU FINANCIAL  : Change of Financial Year End Date
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 112  14,4  14,4 
Net income 2020 48,7 M 6,27 M 6,27 M
Net cash 2020 92,8 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,13x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 365 M 46,9 M 46,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 13 960 185x
EV / Sales 2020 2 282 235x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart DA YU FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Da Yu Financial Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DA YU FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wa Lun Lee Managing Director & Executive Director
Chi Kong Li Chairman
Sze Chung Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Wai Suen Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Kei Sum Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DA YU FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED4.92%40
MORGAN STANLEY16.71%157 688
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.24.15%124 930
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION23.89%124 875
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-18.44%42 648
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-3.40%33 192
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ