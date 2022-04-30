DAAR COMMUNICATIONS : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Address: No.1 Ladi Lawal Drive, Kpaduma Hills, Off Gen. T. Y. Danjuma Street, Asokoro, Abuja.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31ST MARCH, 2022

Mar, Dec, ASSETS 2022 2021 NON CURRENT ASSETS N'000 N'000 7,637,28 7,898,41 PROPERTY,PLANT & EQUIPMENT 1 2 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS 26,236 26,793 INVESTMENT 171,795 171,295 2,796,08 2,796,08 DEFERRED TAX ASSETS 7 7 10,631,3 10,892,5 99 87 CURRENT ASSETS 3,170,98 3,065,64 TRADE RECEIVABLES 4 9 137,199 157,839 88,476 85,049 3,396,65 3,308,53 9 7 14,028,0 14,201,1 58 24 4,000,00 4,000,00 0 0 13,411,5 13,411,5 41 41 - - 14,485,0 14,504,2 27 40 2,926,51 2,907,30 4 1 778,534 760,922 778,534 760,922 OTHER DEBTORS & PREPAYMENTS 3

CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS 4

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

TOTAL ASSETS

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES CAPITAL AND RESERVES

SHARE CAPITAL 5

SHARE PREMIUM

RETAINED EARNINGS 6

TOTAL EQUITY

Non-Current Liabilities Accrued Gratuity

Total Non-Current Liabilities

CURRENT LIABILITIES SURBORDINATED LOAN

TRADE PAYABLES

OTHER PAYABLES TAXATION

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Dated 29th April, 2022

Tony A. Akiotu

GMD/CEO FRC/2014/NIM/0000000895

524,585

649,485

1,202,49

6

1,101,55

7

7,867,73

7 9

3

7,960,04

8

728,195

821,810

10,323,0

10,532,9

09 14,028,0 58

00 14,201,1 23

Stanley Sagboje

ED, Finance & Accounts/CFO FRC/2016/ICAN/00000015580

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022

Three Three mths to mths to Mar. Mar. 2022 2021 N'000 N'000 1,191,78 Revenue 8 845,864 (698,064 Cost of Sales ) -515,462 Gross Profit 493,725 330,402 Other Income 80,392 8,750 574,116 339,152 Selling Expenses (16,339) -34,033 (521,125 Administration Expenses ) -435,737 Finance Charges (17,439) -13,973 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 19,213 -144,591 TAXATION - 0 PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR 19,213 -144,591 EPS in kobo 24 -181

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

BAL B/F

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD TO MARCH

SHARE

CAPITA

L

N'000

4,000,00

0 0

4,000,00

BALANCE AS AT MARCH. 2022 0

DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

BAL B/F

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD TO MARCH

BALANCE AS AT MARCH. 2021

RETAINSHARE PREMIU

M N'000

ED INCOM

E N'000

13,411,5

- 14,504,2

41 40

0 19,213 -

13,411,5 41

14,485,0 27

RETAIN

CAPITA

SHARE

L

0 0

SHARE PREMIU

N'000

M N'000

ED INCOM

E N'000

4,000,00

13,411,5

- 13,350,6

41 58 TOTAL N'000 2,907,30 1 19,213 2,926,51 4 TOTAL N'000

0 274,605 -

4,060,88 3 274,605

4,000,00 0

13,411,5 41

13,076,0 54

4,335,48 7

DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2022