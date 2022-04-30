DAAR COMMUNICATIONS : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
_____________________________________________________________ DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31ST MARCH, 2022
Mar,
Dec,
ASSETS
2022
2021
NON CURRENT ASSETS
N'000
N'000
7,637,28
7,898,41
PROPERTY,PLANT & EQUIPMENT
1
2
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS
26,236
26,793
INVESTMENT
171,795
171,295
2,796,08
2,796,08
DEFERRED TAX ASSETS
7
7
10,631,3
10,892,5
99
87
CURRENT ASSETS
3,170,98
3,065,64
TRADE RECEIVABLES
4
9
137,199
157,839
88,476
85,049
3,396,65
3,308,53
9
7
14,028,0
14,201,1
58
24
4,000,00
4,000,00
0
0
13,411,5
13,411,5
41
41
-
-
14,485,0
14,504,2
27
40
2,926,51
2,907,30
4
1
778,534
760,922
778,534
760,922
OTHER DEBTORS & PREPAYMENTS 3
CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS 4
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
TOTAL ASSETS
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES CAPITAL AND RESERVES
SHARE CAPITAL 5
SHARE PREMIUM
RETAINED EARNINGS 6
TOTAL EQUITY
Non-Current Liabilities Accrued Gratuity
Total Non-Current Liabilities
CURRENT LIABILITIES SURBORDINATED LOAN
TRADE PAYABLES
OTHER PAYABLES TAXATION
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Tony A. Akiotu
GMD/CEO FRC/2014/NIM/0000000895
524,585
649,485
1,202,49
6
1,101,55
7
7,867,73
7 9
3
7,960,04
8
728,195
821,810
10,323,0
10,532,9
09 14,028,0 58
00 14,201,1 23
Stanley Sagboje
ED, Finance & Accounts/CFO FRC/2016/ICAN/00000015580
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022
Three
Three
mths to
mths to
Mar.
Mar.
2022
2021
N'000
N'000
1,191,78
Revenue
8
845,864
(698,064
Cost of Sales
)
-515,462
Gross Profit
493,725
330,402
Other Income
80,392
8,750
574,116
339,152
Selling Expenses
(16,339)
-34,033
(521,125
Administration Expenses
)
-435,737
Finance Charges
(17,439)
-13,973
PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
19,213
-144,591
TAXATION
-
0
PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR
19,213
-144,591
EPS in kobo
24
-181
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022
BAL B/F
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD TO MARCH
SHARE
CAPITA
L
N'000
4,000,00
0 0
4,000,00
BALANCE AS AT MARCH. 2022 0
DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2021
BAL B/F
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD TO MARCH
BALANCE AS AT MARCH. 2021
RETAIN SHARE PREMIU
M N'000
ED INCOM
E N'000
13,411,5
- 14,504,2
13,411,5 41
14,485,0 27
RETAIN
CAPITA
SHARE
L
0 0
SHARE PREMIU
N'000
M N'000
ED INCOM
E N'000
4,000,00
13,411,5
- 13,350,6
41 58
TOTAL N'000
2,907,30 1 19,213
2,926,51 4
TOTAL N'000
0 274,605 -
4,060,88 3 274,605
4,000,00 0
13,411,5 41
13,076,0 54
4,335,48 7
DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2022
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2022
2021
Cash flow from operating activities
N'000
N'000
Profit/(Loss) before taxation
99,605
-641,942
Add back items not involving movement of funds
Depreciation
204,620
834,733
Amortisation
557
2,234
Write down of deferred Tax assets
913,423
Prior year adjustment/Additional Tax
500
420,118
Impairment allowance on receivable
Finance cost
17,439
42,069
Other income
-80,392
0
Gratuity
17,612
28,288
1,598,92
259,941
3
Working capital changes
(Increase) /Decrease in Trade Receivables
-105,334
-645,366
(Increase)/Decrease in Other Receivables and prepayments
20,640
-28,095
Increase/(Decrease) in Trade and other payables
8,880
-48,485
-75,814
-721,946
Tax Paid
0
-166,975
Net cash from operating activities
184,127
752,430
Cash flows from investing activities
(Purchase)/Sale of fixed assets
-37,861
-246,679
Investment in MTS
-500
-5,123
Net cash used in investing
-38,361
-251,802
Cash flows from financing activities
Surbordinated Loan Repaid
-124,900
-389,646
Finance cost
-17,439
-42,069
Net Cash used in financing activities
-142,339
-431,715
Net(decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalent
3,427
26,487
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
85,049
58,563
Cash and cash equivalents at 31st March
88,476
85,049
Represented by:
Bank and cash balances
88,476
85,049
Cash and cash equivalents at 31st March
88,476
85,049
