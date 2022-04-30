Log in
    DAARCOMM   NGDAARCOMM01

DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC

(DAARCOMM)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-28
0.2000 NGN    0.00%
DAAR COMMUNICATIONS : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/30/2022 | 03:47am EDT
Address: No.1 Ladi Lawal Drive, Kpaduma Hills, Off Gen. T. Y. Danjuma Street, Asokoro, Abuja.

_____________________________________________________________ DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31ST MARCH, 2022

Mar,

Dec,

ASSETS

2022

2021

NON CURRENT ASSETS

N'000

N'000

7,637,28

7,898,41

PROPERTY,PLANT & EQUIPMENT

1

2

OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS

26,236

26,793

INVESTMENT

171,795

171,295

2,796,08

2,796,08

DEFERRED TAX ASSETS

7

7

10,631,3

10,892,5

99

87

CURRENT ASSETS

3,170,98

3,065,64

TRADE RECEIVABLES

4

9

137,199

157,839

88,476

85,049

3,396,65

3,308,53

9

7

14,028,0

14,201,1

58

24

4,000,00

4,000,00

0

0

13,411,5

13,411,5

41

41

-

-

14,485,0

14,504,2

27

40

2,926,51

2,907,30

4

1

778,534

760,922

778,534

760,922

OTHER DEBTORS & PREPAYMENTS 3

CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS 4

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

TOTAL ASSETS

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES CAPITAL AND RESERVES

SHARE CAPITAL 5

SHARE PREMIUM

RETAINED EARNINGS 6

TOTAL EQUITY

Non-Current Liabilities Accrued Gratuity

Total Non-Current Liabilities

CURRENT LIABILITIES SURBORDINATED LOAN

TRADE PAYABLES

OTHER PAYABLES TAXATION

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Dated 29th April, 2022

Tony A. Akiotu

GMD/CEO FRC/2014/NIM/0000000895

524,585

649,485

1,202,49

6

1,101,55

7

7,867,73

7 9

3

7,960,04

8

728,195

821,810

10,323,0

10,532,9

09 14,028,0 58

00 14,201,1 23

Stanley Sagboje

ED, Finance & Accounts/CFO FRC/2016/ICAN/00000015580

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022

Three

Three

mths to

mths to

Mar.

Mar.

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

1,191,78

Revenue

8

845,864

(698,064

Cost of Sales

)

-515,462

Gross Profit

493,725

330,402

Other Income

80,392

8,750

574,116

339,152

Selling Expenses

(16,339)

-34,033

(521,125

Administration Expenses

)

-435,737

Finance Charges

(17,439)

-13,973

PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

19,213

-144,591

TAXATION

-

0

PROFIT/(LOSS) FOR THE YEAR

19,213

-144,591

EPS in kobo

24

-181

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

BAL B/F

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD TO MARCH

SHARE

CAPITA

L

N'000

4,000,00

0 0

4,000,00

BALANCE AS AT MARCH. 2022 0

DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

BAL B/F

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD TO MARCH

BALANCE AS AT MARCH. 2021

RETAINSHARE PREMIU

M N'000

ED INCOM

E N'000

13,411,5

- 14,504,2

  • 41 40

  • 0 19,213 -

13,411,5 41

14,485,0 27

RETAIN

CAPITA

SHARE

L

0 0

SHARE PREMIU

N'000

M N'000

ED INCOM

E N'000

4,000,00

13,411,5

- 13,350,6

  • 41 58

    TOTAL N'000

    2,907,30 1 19,213

    2,926,51 4

    TOTAL N'000

  • 0 274,605 -

4,060,88 3 274,605

4,000,00 0

13,411,5 41

13,076,0 54

4,335,48 7

DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2022

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

2022

2021

Cash flow from operating activities

N'000

N'000

Profit/(Loss) before taxation

99,605

-641,942

Add back items not involving movement of funds

Depreciation

204,620

834,733

Amortisation

557

2,234

Write down of deferred Tax assets

913,423

Prior year adjustment/Additional Tax

500

420,118

Impairment allowance on receivable

Finance cost

17,439

42,069

Other income

-80,392

0

Gratuity

17,612

28,288

1,598,92

259,941

3

Working capital changes

(Increase) /Decrease in Trade Receivables

-105,334

-645,366

(Increase)/Decrease in Other Receivables and prepayments

20,640

-28,095

Increase/(Decrease) in Trade and other payables

8,880

-48,485

-75,814

-721,946

Tax Paid

0

-166,975

Net cash from operating activities

184,127

752,430

Cash flows from investing activities

(Purchase)/Sale of fixed assets

-37,861

-246,679

Investment in MTS

-500

-5,123

Net cash used in investing

-38,361

-251,802

Cash flows from financing activities

Surbordinated Loan Repaid

-124,900

-389,646

Finance cost

-17,439

-42,069

Net Cash used in financing activities

-142,339

-431,715

Net(decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalent

3,427

26,487

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

85,049

58,563

Cash and cash equivalents at 31st March

88,476

85,049

Represented by:

Bank and cash balances

88,476

85,049

Cash and cash equivalents at 31st March

88,476

85,049

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DAAR Communications plc published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 07:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
