DAAR COMMUNICATIONS : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2022Free Float Report

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS SHAREHOLDINGS (DIRECT & INDIRECT), EXCLUDING DIRECTORS HOLDING SUBSTANTIAL INTERESTS

Chief Raymond Paul Dokpesi Jnr 10,000 0.00% 10,000 0.00% Mr. Tony A. Akiotu, FNGE 100,000 0.00% 100,000 0.00% Chief Stanley Sagboje Nil Nil Nil Nil Dr. Ambrose Somide 4,000 0.00% 4,000 0.00% Dr. (Mrs) Oluwatosin Dokpesi 120,000 0.00% 120,000 0.00% Engr. Uyah Anthony Chukwuemeka 100,000 0.00% 100,000 0.00% Malam Gambo Lawan 15,000 0.00% 15,000 0.00% Shedrack A. Akolokwu, PhD Nil Nil Nil Nil Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye Nil Nil Nil Nil Mr. Cornelius Oboh Nil Nil Nil Nil Princess (Mrs) Ibitoru Ofili JP Nil Nil Nil High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, PhD, Dsc, OFR 320,000,000 4.00% 320,000,000 4.00% Nornah Awoh 7,000 0.00% 7,000 0.00% Palesa Capital Market Associate Ltd 205,000 0.00% 205,000 0.00% (Indirect) Total Directors' Shareholdings 320,561,000 4.00% 320,561,000 4.00% Free Float in Unit and Percentage 2,788,917,000 34.86% 2,788,917,000 34.86% Free Float in Value

DECLARATIONS:

DAAR Communication PLC with a free float percentage of 34.86 % as at 31 December 2022, is compliant with The Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board

