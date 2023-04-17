DAAR COMMUNICATIONS : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
Corporate Information
Directors
Chief Raymond Paul Dokpesi Jnr.
Chairman
Mr. Tony A. Akiotu,
FNGE
Group Managing
Chief Stanley Sagboje
Executive
Dr. Ambrose Somide
Executive
Dr. (Mrs.) Oluwatosin Dokpesi
Executive
Engr. Tony C. Uyah
Executive
Mallam Gambo Lawan
Non-Executive
Shedrack. A. Akolokwu, PhD
Non-Executive
Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye
Non-Executive
Mr. Cornelius Oboh
Non-Executive (Died in December 2022)
Princess (Mrs.) Ibitoru Ofili JP
Non-Executive
High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, PhD, Dsc, OFR-
Non-Executive
Mr. Nornah Awoh
Independent
Company Secretary
Anopuo Donatus O. (Esq)
DAAR Communications Plc
Asokoro, Abuja.
Company Registration Number
RC. 117587
Registered Office
Ladi Lawal Drive Kpaduma Hills,
Off T. Y. Danjuma Street, Asokoro,
FCT Abuja.
Auditors
Baker Tilly Nigeria (Chartered Accountants),
Gwandu Close, Off Jibia Road,
Off Badagry Road. Area 2, Garki,
Abuja; FCT
Tel: 08023106422, 0805197873
Registrars
First Registrars & Investor Services Ltd
No. 2 Abebe Village Road
Iganmu, Lagos.
Bankers
Fidelity Bank Plc
First Bank of Nigeria Ltd
First City Monument Bank Ltd
Sterling Bank Plc
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc.
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc
United Bank for Africa Plc
Zenith Bank Plc
DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC
FREE FLOAT REPORT AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022
DAAR COMMUNICATION PLC
FREE FLOAT REPORT AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022
Name of Company: Board Listed: Year End: Reporting Period:
Share Price as at end of Reporting Period:
DAAR COMMUNICATION PLC
31 DECEMBER
YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022 NGN
DESCRIPTION
CURRENT YEAR 2022
Percentage (In
relation to
Issued Share
Units
Issued Share Capital
8,000,001,000
100%
DETAILS OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDINGS (5% AND ABOVE)
DAAR Investment & Holding Co. Ltd
4,890,523,000
61.13%
Total Substantial Shareholdings
4,890,523,000
61.13%
PREVIOUS YEAR 2021
Percentage (In relation to Issued Share
Units
Capital) 8,000,001,000 100%
4,890,523,000
61.13%
4,890,523,000
61.13%
DETAILS OF DIRECTORS SHAREHOLDINGS (DIRECT & INDIRECT), EXCLUDING DIRECTORS HOLDING SUBSTANTIAL INTERESTS
Chief Raymond Paul Dokpesi Jnr
10,000
0.00%
10,000
0.00%
Mr. Tony A. Akiotu
, FNGE
100,000
0.00%
100,000
0.00%
Chief Stanley Sagboje
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Dr. Ambrose Somide
4,000
0.00%
4,000
0.00%
Dr. (Mrs) Oluwatosin Dokpesi
120,000
0.00%
120,000
0.00%
Engr. Uyah Anthony Chukwuemeka
100,000
0.00%
100,000
0.00%
Malam Gambo Lawan
15,000
0.00%
15,000
0.00%
Shedrack A. Akolokwu, PhD
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Mr. Cornelius Oboh
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Princess (Mrs) Ibitoru Ofili JP
Nil
Nil
Nil
High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, PhD,
Dsc, OFR
320,000,000
4.00%
320,000,000
4.00%
Nornah Awoh
7,000
0.00%
7,000
0.00%
Palesa Capital Market Associate Ltd
205,000
0.00%
205,000
0.00%
(Indirect)
Total Directors' Shareholdings
320,561,000
4.00%
320,561,000
4.00%
Free Float in Unit and Percentage
2,788,917,000
34.86%
2,788,917,000
34.86%
Free Float in Value
DECLARATIONS:
DAAR Communication PLC with a free float percentage of 34.86 % as at 31 December 2022, is compliant with The Exchange's free float requirements for companies listed on the Main Board
DAAR COMMUNICATIONS PLC
ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2022 Financial Highlights
2022
2021
Absolute
Change
Changes
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
%
Revenue
4,787,259
4,806,011
(18,752)
-
Loss Before Taxation
(755,824)
(641,942)
(113,882)
(18)
Loss After Taxation
(768,066)
(733,463)
(34,603)
(5)
Non-Current Assets
9,354,544
10,892,586
(1,538,042)
(5)
Current Assets
3,095,668
3,308,537
(212,869)
(6)
Non-Current Liabilities
817,037
760,922
(56,115)
(7)
Current Liabilities
9,419,869
10,458,831
(1,038,962)
(10)
Issued Share Capital
4,000,000
4,000,000
-
-
Share Premium
13,411,541
13,411,541
-
-
Shareholders' Fund
2,213,306
2,981,371
(768,065)
(26)
Total Equity and Liabilities
12,450,212
14,201,124
1,750,212
12
=========
========
==========
===
Loss Per Share (kobo)
(10)
(9)
====
====
