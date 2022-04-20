Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Dabur India Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    DABUR   INE016A01026

DABUR INDIA LIMITED

(DABUR)
  Report
April 20, 2022
552.60 INR   +0.66%
02:55aDABUR INDIA : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event
PU
02:11aDabur India Arm Files for Voluntary Deregistration
MT
12:48aDabur India to Induct 100 Electric Vehicles for Last Mile Delivery of Products
MT
Dabur India : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

04/20/2022
Ref: SEC/SE/2022-23

April 20, 2022

To,

Corporate Relations Department BSE Ltd.

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street,

Mumbai- 400001

BSE Scrip Code: 500096

Listing Department

India Ltd.

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051

NSE Scrip Symbol - DABUR

Sub: Voluntary striking off by Herbodynamic India Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we wish to inform you that Herbodynamic India Limited ("HIL"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has on April 19, 2022, made an application to the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana ("ROC") for voluntary striking off in terms of Section 248 of the Companies Act, 2013. Upon striking off the name of HIL by ROC, it shall cease to be a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

It may be noted that HIL was not a material subsidiary of the Company and did not have any business activity. Hence, striking off of HIL will not affect the revenue or business of the Company.

The information as required under the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No.

CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 has been provided in Annexure A to this letter.

This is for your kind information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Dabur India Limited

"Executive V P (Finance) and Company Secretary

End: A/a

DABUR INDIA LIMFTED, Punjabi Bhawan, 10, Rouse Avenue, New Delhi-110 002, Tel.: +91 11 71206000 Fax: +91 11 23222051

Regd. Office: 8/3, Asaf All Road, New Delhi -110 002 (India)

PAN: AAACD0474C, CIN: L24230DL1975PLC007908, Email:corpcomm@dabur.com, Website: www.dabur.com

Annexure-A

Information pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated Sept. 09, 2015

s.

No.

Particulars

  • a) The amount and percentage of the turnover or revenue or income and net worth contributed by such unit or division of the Company during the last financial year

    Details

    Nil as at March 31, 2022.

  • b) Date on which the agreement for sale has Not Applicable been entered into

c) The expected date of completion of sale/disposal

d)

Consideration sale/disposal

received from

Not Applicablesuch Not Applicable

e) Not Applicable

Brief details of buyers and whether any of the buyers belong to the promoter/ promoter group /group companies. If yes, details thereof

f)

Whether the transaction would fall within Not Applicable related party transactions? If yes, whether the same is done at "arm's length"

9) Additionally, in case of a slump sale, Not Applicable indicative disclosures provided for amalgamation/merger, shall be disclosed by the Company with respect to such slump sale

For Dabur India Limited

'Executive V P (Finance) and Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Dabur India Limited published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 06:54:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
