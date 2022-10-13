Dabur India : Odomos Rolls Out ‘#MakingIndiaDengueFree' Campaign

Spreads awareness on prevention from Dengue & Malaria

Meerut, 12 OCT 2022: Moving forward on its mission to help the city fight mosquito-borne diseases more effectively, India's most preferred personal application mosquito repellant brand Odomos today announced the launch of its mega initiative, #MakingIndiaDengueFree. Under this initiative, which was rolled out in Uttar Pradesh, Odomos will be directly reaching out to around 20 lakh people in 70 towns and educate them about the harmful effects of dengue & malaria and how to protect themselves from mosquito-borne diseases. The brand also donated free samples of Odomos mosquito repellant creams among the underprivileged sections of the society.

As part of this campaign, Dabur Odomos will be conducting awareness sessions among school children and in public areas like bus terminals, Railway stations on effective prevention from Dengue. The drive was flagged off in Lucknow and covered close to 70 towns across the states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Delhi-NCR.

"As a brand, Odomos has been working towards helping people stay safe from Dengue and other such mosquito-borne diseases. Taking this further, we have taken up this social initiative to help build public awareness on Dengue prevention since there has been significant increase in the number of Dengue cases in recent months. The need of the hour is to spread awareness around preventive measures and encourage a disciplined community, so that people may safeguard themselves from Dengue. Under this campaign, we will be spreading awareness about Dengue & Malaria and how one can protect themselves from it,"Dabur India Ltd Senior Marketing Manager-Home Care Mr. Santosh Jayswal said.

Dabur India Ltd AGM-Consumer Marketing Mr. Rajat Mathur said: "Prevention is the key to avoid diseases like dengue & Malaria. Spreading awareness around preventive measures so that people can safeguard themselves from vector-borne diseases is the safest bet. Making India Dengue Free campaign is an initiative in this direction."

"While taking necessary steps to protect ourselves, we should ensure that we protect our children too, not just while they're playing in the open but also inside the closed confines of their rooms. Odomos is the most preferred personal application product that offers users complete protection from mosquitoes that spread such life-threatening diseases. Whether it is day or night, one is outdoors or inside home, it is advisable to apply Odomos for complete protection from mosquito bites," Mr Jayswal Added.

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India's leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 137 years, Dabur is today India's most trusted name and the world's largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India's FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands - Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Pudin Hara and Dabur Lal Tail in the Healthcare space; Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste and Vatika in the Personal care space; and Réal in the Food & Beverages category.

