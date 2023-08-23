Mumbai, August 22, 2023: Dabur India Ltd has recently signed on current youth heartthrob Kartik Aaryan as the face of its newly launched gel toothpaste - Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel. This extension on the powerhouse mother brand 'Dabur Red', which is the World's No. 1 Ayurvedic Toothpaste brand present in every 1 in 3 households in India, will further strengthen the franchise penetration, especially among the younger Indian population.

The launch communication, conceptualized by Ogilvy India, is targeted at Genz & Millennials and portrays the integral role of personal hygiene, and especially, oral hygiene, can play in boosting one's self-confidence. The 360 -degree campaign is kick starting with Print and will be followed by TV & Digital.

The campaign features Kartik Aaryan, a youthful icon radiating confidence and vitality, making him an ideal fit for both the brand and its product. Kartik Aaryan effectively showcases the exceptional freshness delivered by Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel, positioning him as the ultimate choice for everyone. This toothpaste promises an impressive 4X freshness compared to ordinary toothpaste, backed by its clinically proven 12-hour formula. With Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel, you can exude an icy-cool, deep freshness, ensuring unwavering confidence in your breath at all times.