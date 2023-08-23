The launch communication, conceptualized by Ogilvy India, is targeted at Genz & Millennials and portrays the integral role of personal hygiene, and especially, oral hygiene, can play in boosting one's self-confidence. The 360 -degree campaign is kick starting with Print and will be followed by TV & Digital.
The campaign features Kartik Aaryan, a youthful icon radiating confidence and vitality, making him an ideal fit for both the brand and its product. Kartik Aaryan effectively showcases the exceptional freshness delivered by Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel, positioning him as the ultimate choice for everyone. This toothpaste promises an impressive 4X freshness compared to ordinary toothpaste, backed by its clinically proven 12-hour formula. With Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel, you can exude an icy-cool, deep freshness, ensuring unwavering confidence in your breath at all times.Mr. Abhishek Jugran, Vice President- Marketing, Dabur Indiasaid "I'm incredibly proud to announce the launch of Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel. Embracing innovation and customer-centricity, our new launch represents a leap towards redefining excellence in the freshness segment in toothpaste. Infused with 5 Natural Actives like wintergreen oil and mint, the product delivers a unique taste of being mild sweet & spicy, with a burst of minty deep freshness. It is clinically proven to deliver 4 times better freshness compared to ordinary toothpaste. With Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel, one can imagine a refreshing breeze sweeping through your mouth with every brush, awakening your senses and leaving you with an invigorating chill. We have the most dynamic and vibrant youth icon, Kartik Aaryan who perfectly embodies the values of our brand to make this launch a roaring success. The launch of Red Bae Fresh Gel Toothpaste marks a new milestone in Dabur's commitment to providing innovative and effective oral care products."Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kartik Aaryansaid "I am delighted to be part of the Dabur family. Dabur Red is an iconic and trusted brand from the House of Dabur. I am very excited to launch their latest Gel toothpaste offering "Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel" which represents youthfulness, attraction, energy and confidence with a tinge of desi factor which is completely in sync with my personality. I'm excited with this association and look forward to reaching the audiences with our launch creative communicating the brand's 'irresistible freshness' message very effectively."Ritu Sharda, CCO, Ogilvy India (North) added,"Dabur is constantly innovating products that appeal to today's youth. Dabur Red BAE Fresh Gel achieves this with a lively and fun campaign that perfectly highlights our clutter breaking 'Saason ka Perfume' concept, which is inspired by Gen Z's desire to create an everlasting impression by always looking, smelling and feeling good. Dabur's 12-hour freshness promise with this product further solidifies our concept. The campaign is brought to life by the effervescent Kartik Aaryan."Augustus Daniel, Head of Marketing-Oral Care, highlighted,"Gels is the second largest sub-segment in toothpaste category. Our new launch, Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel, is meticulously crafted with Gen Z and Millennials in mind - from the brand name to the product & proposition. 'BAE - Before Anyone Else' captures the essence of a close friend or partner, while 'irresistible freshness' appeals to youth aiming to leave a lasting impact in every interaction. Backed by youth icon Kartik Aaryan's endorsement, our 360-degree campaign across TV, print, and digital platforms aims to win hearts of India's youth."About Dabur India Ltd:Dabur India Ltd is one of India's leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 139 years, Dabur is today India's most trusted name and the world's largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India's FMCG portfolio includes eight Power Brands: Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Lal Tail and Dabur PudinHara in the Healthcare space; Dabur Amla and Dabur Red Paste in Personal Care; and Réal in Foods & Beverages category.
