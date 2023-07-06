Dabur India Limited is a fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. Its segments include Consumer care business, Food business, Retail business and Other segments. Its Consumer care business segment includes home care, personal care, and health care. Its Food business segment includes juices, beverages, and culinary. Its Retail business segment includes retail stores. Its Other segments include Guar gum, pharma and others. Its product categories include hair care, oral care, health care, skin care, home care and foods. Its FMCG portfolio includes eight brands, including Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur PudinHara, Dabur Lal Tail and Dabur Honitus in the healthcare space; Dabur Amla and Dabur Red Paste in the personal care category; and Real in the food and Beverage's category. In addition, Vatika is an international brand. Its products include Real Juices, Dabur Red Paste, Odonil, Odomos, Dabur Hommade Tasty Masala, Rheumatil Oil, Dabur Badam Oil, Odopic, Oxy bleach and Hajmola.

Sector Personal Products