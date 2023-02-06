Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Dabur India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DABUR   INE016A01026

DABUR INDIA LIMITED

(DABUR)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:27:13 2023-02-06 am EST
544.70 INR   +2.06%
04:26pNearly 60 hair relaxer lawsuits against L'Oreal, others consolidated in Illinois federal court
RE
03:36aNomura Adjusts Dabur India's Price Target to INR690 From INR715, Keeps at Buy
MT
02/03India's Marico beats Q3 profit view on strong product demand
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nearly 60 hair relaxer lawsuits against L'Oreal, others consolidated in Illinois federal court

02/06/2023 | 04:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A L'Oreal logo is seen at the company's offices in Levallois-Perret

(Reuters) - Nearly 60 lawsuits claiming hair relaxer products sold by L'Oreal USA Inc and other companies cause cancer and other health problems will be consolidated in Chicago federal court, according to a Monday order from the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation.

At least 57 lawsuits have been filed in federal courts across the country over the products, which use chemicals to permanently straighten textured hair, court records show. The lawsuits allege the companies knew their products contained dangerous chemicals but marketed and sold them anyway.

The actions will be centralized into a multidistrict litigation before U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland, which will streamline discovery efforts and other pretrial issues for the cases, according to the order.

The cases name the U.S. subsidiary of L'Oreal SA and subsidiaries of India-based companies Godrej SON Holdings Inc and Dabur International Ltd. Representatives for the companies, which opposed centralization of the cases, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a statement posted online after the first lawsuits were filed, L'Oreal said it is "confident in the safety of our products and believe the recent lawsuits filed against us have no legal merit."

The lawsuits follow the October publication of a National Institutes of Health study that found women who used the products multiple times a year were more than twice as likely to develop uterine cancer.

Diandra Debrosse Zimmermann of DiCello Levitt, who filed the first case after the study was published, urged the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation at a hearing last month to send the cases to Rowland.

Debrosse Zimmermann said the panel's decision "recognized the clear benefits of centralizing the hair relaxer litigation," adding that she expects many more firms to file their cases in the coming weeks.

She estimates that thousands of women could end up suing over the products, which are typically marketed to women of color.

(Reporting by Diana Jones; editing by Leigh Jones)

By Diana Novak Jones


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DABUR INDIA LIMITED 2.06% 544.7 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED 0.25% 937.3 Delayed Quote.6.97%
L'ORÉAL -0.64% 381.95 Real-time Quote.15.23%
All news about DABUR INDIA LIMITED
04:26pNearly 60 hair relaxer lawsuits against L'Oreal, others consolidated in Illinois federa..
RE
03:36aNomura Adjusts Dabur India's Price Target to INR690 From INR715, Keeps at Buy
MT
02/03India's Marico beats Q3 profit view on strong product demand
RE
02/03Dabur India's Consolidated Profit Falls in Fiscal Q3; Shares Drop 4%
MT
02/03Jefferies Adjusts Dabur India's Price Target to INR640 From INR660, Keeps at Buy
MT
02/02Transcript : Dabur India Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 02, 2023
CI
02/02Dabur India : Q3 Consol Revenue crosses Rs 3,000-Crore Mark
PU
02/02Dabur India reports Q3 profit drop on dull rural demand
RE
02/02India's FMCG industry slows on dull rural, non-food demand - NielsenIQ
RE
01/31India's P&G Hygiene and Health Care posts dip in Q2 profit as costs jump
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DABUR INDIA LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 118 B 1 419 M 1 419 M
Net income 2023 18 810 M 227 M 227 M
Net cash 2023 30 151 M 364 M 364 M
P/E ratio 2023 50,9x
Yield 2023 1,05%
Capitalization 965 B 11 656 M 11 656 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,96x
EV / Sales 2024 7,01x
Nbr of Employees 5 144
Free-Float 32,1%
Chart DABUR INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dabur India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DABUR INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 38
Last Close Price 544,70 INR
Average target price 632,21 INR
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mohit Malhotra Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ankush Jain Chief Financial Officer & Joint Chief Risk Officer
Mohit Vivek Burman Non-Executive Chairman
Khan Adi Shahrukh Executive Director-Operations
Ashok Kumar Jain Secretary, Compliance Officer & EVP-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DABUR INDIA LIMITED-4.94%11 495