Dacian Gold : Jupiter Extension Drilling Update

• Additional drilling beneath the Heffernans open pit at the Jupiter mining complex continues to
intersect broad zones of mineralisation and define the geometry of the syenite intrusive
• Key intersection of 55.1m @ 1.6g/t from 496.7m including 10.6m @ 6.9g/t1
• Three further diamond drill holes as part of the Jupiter extension program have been completed at
Heffernans and Doublejay, with assays pending
Dacian Gold Limited (Dacian or the Company) (ASX: DCN) is pleased to announce an update of its Jupiter
extension program with further key drill results below the Heffernans open pit, located at its Mt Morgans
Gold Operation (MMGO).
Managing Director, Leigh Junk commented: "Each hole we have drilled to date of this Jupiter extension
program has intersected broad mineralisation, with our understanding of the opportunity continuing to
evolve. We anticipate further momentum from our remaining holes at Doublejay as part of this initial
program."
1 For a Table of all intercepts see Appendix 1
HEFFERNANS DRILLING RESULT
Diamond drilling designed to test for mineralisation and structural orientation below the Heffernans open pit, intersected wide zones of mineralisation within the syenite.
Key intersections at Heffernans include2:
Hole 21JUDD0816 intersected:
55.1m @ 1.6g/t from 496.7m
including 10.6m @ 6.9g/t
3.9m @ 8.6g/t from 663.1m
Hole 21JUDD0815 of 58m @ 0.7g/t from 473.0m
Hole 21JUDD0814 of 27m @ 0.7g/t from 589.6m
Interpretation of these drilling results, over the Jupiter syenite system is underway, including the areas between the Heffernans and Doublejay syenite pipes as a precursor to expanded exploration initiatives at the Jupiter extension.
Further to the Jupiter extension program, a resource definition drilling campaign from the base of the Heffernans open pit commenced in January to target the mineralisation to a depth of 150m with completion expected in March.
Figure 1: Section view facing west of the Heffernans syenite showing hole trace of 21JUDD0816
2 For a Table of all intercepts see Appendix 1.
Figure 2: Section view facing west of the Heffernans syenite showing hole trace of 21JUDD0814 and
21JUDD0815
Figure 3: Plan view of Heffernans with schematic section of syenite at approximately 430m below surface,
and showing traces of diamond drilling completed in this exploration program
- ENDS -
This announcement has been approved and authorised for release by the board of Dacian Gold Limited.
For further information, please contact:
Leigh Junk
Phil Russo
Managing Director
GM - Corporate Development
Dacian Gold Limited
Dacian Gold Limited
+61 8 6323 9000
+61 8 6323 9000
info@daciangold.com.au
info@daciangold.com.au
COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr. Dale Richards, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Richards is a full-time employee of Dacian Gold Limited. Mr Richards has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Richards. consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the relevant ASX releases, and the form and context of the announcements has not materially changed.
Where the company refers to the Mineral Resources referencing previous releases made to the ASX, it confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource estimate with that announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons findings are presented have not materially changed from the original announcement.
