Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Dacian Gold Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DCN   AU000000DCN6

DACIAN GOLD LIMITED

(DCN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dacian Gold : Jupiter Extension Drilling Update

03/06/2022 | 04:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

7 MARCH 2022

only

JUPITER EXTENSION DRILLING UPDATE

HIGHLIGHTS

Additional drilling beneath the Heffernans open pit at the Jupiter mining complex continues to

intersect broad zones of mineralisation and define the geometry of the syenite intrusive

use

Key intersection of 55.1m @ 1.6g/t from 496.7m including 10.6m @ 6.9g/t1

Three further diamond drill holes as part of the Jupiter extension program have been completed at

Heffernans and Doublejay, with assays pending

Dacian Gold Limited (Dacian or the Company) (ASX: DCN) is pleased to announce an update of its Jupiter

extension program with further key drill results below the Heffernans open pit, located at its Mt Morgans

personalFor

Gold Operation (MMGO).

Managing Director, Leigh Junk commented: "Each hole we have drilled to date of this Jupiter extension

program has intersected broad mineralisation, with our understanding of the opportunity continuing to

evolve. We anticipate further momentum from our remaining holes at Doublejay as part of this initial

program."

  • 1 For a Table of all intercepts see Appendix 1

HEFFERNANS DRILLING RESULT

For personal use only

Diamond drilling designed to test for mineralisation and structural orientation below the Heffernans open pit, intersected wide zones of mineralisation within the syenite.

Key intersections at Heffernans include2:

  • Hole 21JUDD0816 intersected:
    • 55.1m @ 1.6g/t from 496.7m
      • including 10.6m @ 6.9g/t
    • 3.9m @ 8.6g/t from 663.1m
  • Hole 21JUDD0815 of 58m @ 0.7g/t from 473.0m
  • Hole 21JUDD0814 of 27m @ 0.7g/t from 589.6m

Interpretation of these drilling results, over the Jupiter syenite system is underway, including the areas between the Heffernans and Doublejay syenite pipes as a precursor to expanded exploration initiatives at the Jupiter extension.

Further to the Jupiter extension program, a resource definition drilling campaign from the base of the Heffernans open pit commenced in January to target the mineralisation to a depth of 150m with completion expected in March.

Figure 1: Section view facing west of the Heffernans syenite showing hole trace of 21JUDD0816

  • 2 For a Table of all intercepts see Appendix 1.

2

For personal use only

Figure 2: Section view facing west of the Heffernans syenite showing hole trace of 21JUDD0814 and

21JUDD0815

3

personal use only

For

Figure 3: Plan view of Heffernans with schematic section of syenite at approximately 430m below surface,

and showing traces of diamond drilling completed in this exploration program

4

- ENDS -

This announcement has been approved and authorised for release by the board of Dacian Gold Limited.

For personal use only

For further information, please contact:

Leigh Junk

Phil Russo

Managing Director

GM - Corporate Development

Dacian Gold Limited

Dacian Gold Limited

+61 8 6323 9000

+61 8 6323 9000

info@daciangold.com.au

info@daciangold.com.au

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr. Dale Richards, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Richards is a full-time employee of Dacian Gold Limited. Mr Richards has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Richards. consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the relevant ASX releases, and the form and context of the announcements has not materially changed.

Where the company refers to the Mineral Resources referencing previous releases made to the ASX, it confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource estimate with that announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons findings are presented have not materially changed from the original announcement.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dacian Gold Limited published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 21:38:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DACIAN GOLD LIMITED
04:39pDACIAN GOLD : Jupiter Extension Drilling Update
PU
02/25DACIAN GOLD : Half Year Report for the Six Months to 31 December 2021
PU
02/25Dacian Gold Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/25Dacian Gold Limited Reports Production Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/15DACIAN GOLD : Maiden Ore Reserve Estimate Hub and GTS Deposits
PU
02/15Dacian Gold Limited announces maiden Ore Reserve estimate for the Hub and GTS deposits
CI
01/18Dacian Gold Hits Wide Mineralization Beneath Doublejay Open Pit in Western Australia
MT
01/17DACIAN GOLD : Outstanding Intersection at Doublejay
PU
01/17Dacian Gold Limited Announces Outstanding Intersection At Doublejay
CI
2021Gold, banking stocks drive Australian shares up as Omicron worries ease
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 230 M 169 M 169 M
Net income 2022 -26,9 M -19,8 M -19,8 M
Net Debt 2022 1,17 M 0,86 M 0,86 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 250 M 183 M 183 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart DACIAN GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dacian Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DACIAN GOLD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,23 AUD
Average target price 0,33 AUD
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leigh Stanley Junk Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Derek J. Humphry Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Robert Gordon Reynolds Non-Executive Chairman
Eduard Eshuys Non-Executive Director
Michael F. Wilkes Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DACIAN GOLD LIMITED21.05%183
NEWMONT CORPORATION19.77%58 867
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION28.07%42 926
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED6.30%25 667
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.9.54%20 998
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED6.29%15 597