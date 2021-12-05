Log in
    DCN   AU000000DCN6

DACIAN GOLD LIMITED

(DCN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/01
0.205 AUD   0.00%
Dacian Gold : Proposed issue of securities - DCN

12/05/2021 | 05:42pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

DACIAN GOLD LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement 6/12/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

DCN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

117,647,059

Proposed +issue date

13/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

DACIAN GOLD LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

61154262978

1.3

ASX issuer code

DCN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

6/12/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

personal

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

consideration?

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

DCN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

117,647,059

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

For

Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.17000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7C - Timetable

only

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

13/12/2021

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

use

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

personal

117647059

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

For

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?

Yes

7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?

Joint Lead Managers Cannacord Genuity (Australia) Limited and Euroz Hartleys Limited. Macquarie Capital (Australia)

Limited acting as co-manager.

7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?

refer section 7E.2c below

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

7E.2a Who are the underwriter(s)?

Cannacord Genuity (Australia) Limited and Euroz Hartleys Limited equally

7E.2b What is the extent of the underwriting (ie the amount or proportion of the proposed issue that is

underwritten)?

only

Fully underwritten to $20M

7E.2c What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as underwriter(s)?

Selling and Management Fee - 1% of placement proceeds

Underwriting Fee - 4% of placement proceeds

7E.2d Please provide a summary of the significant events that could lead to the underwriting being terminated.

Each Lead Manager may, by notice to the Company, terminate this Agreement, without cost or liability, at any time, if any

one or more of the following occur before 9.00am on the Placement Issue Date:

use

(a) the ASX/S&P 200 Index closes on any Business Day prior to the Placement Settlement Date at a

level which is 10.0% or more below the level of that index at the close of trading on the Business

Day before the date of this Agreement;

(b) the price of gold by reference to spot A$ gold price referenced on Bloomberg under reference

"XAUAUD Currency" closes on any Business Day prior to the Placement Settlement Date at a level

which is 10.0% or more below the level of that index at the close of trading on the Business Day

personal

before the date of this Agreement

7E.3 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 underwriting or sub-underwriting the proposed issue?

No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

None

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

- Conclusion of current stage Doublejay pre-stripping activities by March 2022

For

- Accelerated Jupiter extensional exploration program. Initial 9 holes for 7,500m program to be completed with addition of

second diamond drill rig mobilised to site

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds?

No

7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

7F.3 Any on-sale of the +securities proposed to be issued within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with

the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dacian Gold Limited published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 22:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 235 M 164 M 164 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 2,89 M 2,02 M 2,02 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 198 M 139 M 139 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart DACIAN GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dacian Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DACIAN GOLD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,21 AUD
Average target price 0,33 AUD
Spread / Average Target 58,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leigh Stanley Junk Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Derek J. Humphry Chief Financial Officer
Robert Gordon Reynolds Non-Executive Chairman
James Howard Chief Operating Officer
Eduard Eshuys Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DACIAN GOLD LIMITED-50.00%139
NEWMONT CORPORATION-10.05%43 683
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.69%32 506
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-9.73%25 110
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-3.71%18 015
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-11.68%13 045