Dacian Gold : Proposed issue of securities - DCN

Cannacord Genuity (Australia) Limited and Euroz Hartleys Limited equally
7E.2b What is the extent of the underwriting (ie the amount or proportion of the proposed issue that is
underwritten)?
Fully underwritten to $20M
7E.2c What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as underwriter(s)?
Selling and Management Fee - 1% of placement proceeds
Underwriting Fee - 4% of placement proceeds
7E.2d Please provide a summary of the significant events that could lead to the underwriting being terminated.
Each Lead Manager may, by notice to the Company, terminate this Agreement, without cost or liability, at any time, if any
one or more of the following occur before 9.00am on the Placement Issue Date:
use
(a) the ASX/S&P 200 Index closes on any Business Day prior to the Placement Settlement Date at a
level which is 10.0% or more below the level of that index at the close of trading on the Business
Day before the date of this Agreement;
(b) the price of gold by reference to spot A$ gold price referenced on Bloomberg under reference
"XAUAUD Currency" closes on any Business Day prior to the Placement Settlement Date at a level
which is 10.0% or more below the level of that index at the close of trading on the Business Day
personal
before the date of this Agreement
7E.3 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 underwriting or sub-underwriting the proposed issue?
No
7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue
None
Part 7F - Further Information
7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities
- Conclusion of current stage Doublejay pre-stripping activities by March 2022
For
- Accelerated Jupiter extensional exploration program. Initial 9 holes for 7,500m program to be completed with addition of
second diamond drill rig mobilised to site
7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds?
No
7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue
7F.3 Any on-sale of the +securities proposed to be issued within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with
the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:
The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)
Proposed issue of securities
