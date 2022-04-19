Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mauritius
  4. Stock Exchange of Mauritius
  5. Dacosbro
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DACO.N0000   MU0550N00007

DACOSBRO

(DACO.N0000)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Mauritius  -  04-17
1.000 USD    0.00%
01:04aDACOSBRO : Communique
PU
04/18DACOSBRO : SEM Communique
PU
01/21Dacosbro Declares Interim Dividend for the Period Ended 30 November 2021, Payable on 14 February 2022, Payable on 14 February 2022
CI
Dacosbro : Communique

04/19/2022 | 01:04am EDT
Dacosbro

(Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius)

(Registration number: 147595 C1/GBL)

ISIN: MU055N00007

SEM Share Code: DACO.N0000

Having its address at c/o Intercontinental Trust Ltd

Level 3, Alexander House

35 Cybercity, Ebene 72201, Mauritius ("Dacosbro" or the "Company")

COMMUNIQUE

Reference is made to the announcement released by the Company on 4 March 2022 whereby it was announced that the Board of Directors of Dacosbro (the "Board") and its shareholder have resolved to proceed with the withdrawal of the Company's ordinary shares from the Official Market of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd (the "SEM").

For further information please contact:

The Board now wishes to apprise the public in general that following an application made to the Listing Executive Committee ("LEC") of the SEM, pursuant to SEM Listing Rule 3.9(a), the approval has been obtained from the LEC on 18 April 2022 to proceed with the withdrawal of the Company's ordinary shares from the Official Market of the SEM, after market close on Wednesday, 20 April 2022.

By order of the Board

19 April 2022

SEM authorised representative and sponsor

This notice is issued pursuant to SEM Listing Rule 11.3 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

Disclaimer

Dacosbro published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 05:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
