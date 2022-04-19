Dacosbro : Communique

Dacosbro

(Incorporated in the Republic of Mauritius)

(Registration number: 147595 C1/GBL)

ISIN: MU055N00007

SEM Share Code: DACO.N0000

Having its address at c/o Intercontinental Trust Ltd

Level 3, Alexander House

35 Cybercity, Ebene 72201, Mauritius ("Dacosbro" or the "Company")

Reference is made to the announcement released by the Company on 4 March 2022 whereby it was announced that the Board of Directors of Dacosbro (the "Board") and its shareholder have resolved to proceed with the withdrawal of the Company's ordinary shares from the Official Market of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd (the "SEM").

The Board now wishes to apprise the public in general that following an application made to the Listing Executive Committee ("LEC") of the SEM, pursuant to SEM Listing Rule 3.9(a), the approval has been obtained from the LEC on 18 April 2022 to proceed with the withdrawal of the Company's ordinary shares from the Official Market of the SEM, after market close on Wednesday, 20 April 2022.

19 April 2022

This notice is issued pursuant to SEM Listing Rule 11.3 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.