DADA NEXUS LIMITED

(DADA)
DADA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020

04/01/2021 | 02:24am EDT
SHANGHAI, China, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dada Nexus Limited (“Dada” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DADA), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.imdada.cn/ as well as the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s IR Department at ir@imdada.cn. 

About Dada Nexus Limited

Dada Nexus Limited is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China’s largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company’s two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dada Nexus Limited
Ms. Caroline Dong
E-mail: ir@imdada.cn

Christensen

In China
Mr. Rene Vanguestaine
Phone: +86-178-1749 0483
E-mail: rvanguestaine@christensenir.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dada Nexus Limited
E-mail: PR@imdada.cn



Financials
Sales 2020 5 744 M 875 M 875 M
Net income 2020 -1 950 M -297 M -297 M
Net cash 2020 4 572 M 696 M 696 M
P/E ratio 2020 -18,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40 638 M 6 202 M 6 187 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,28x
EV / Sales 2021 5,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 232
Free-Float 92,5%
Technical analysis trends DADA NEXUS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 285,99 CNY
Last Close Price 177,84 CNY
Spread / Highest target 93,9%
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jia Qi Kuai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zhao Ming Chen Chief Financial Officer
Jun Yang Director & Chief Technology Officer
Yi Zhang Independent Director
Bao Hong Sun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DADA NEXUS LIMITED-25.64%6 202
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-2.58%621 524
MEITUAN1.22%222 376
PINDUODUO INC.-24.65%169 698
SHOPIFY INC.-2.25%130 099
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-14.76%71 215
