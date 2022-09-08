Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dada Nexus Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DADA   US23344D1081

DADA NEXUS LIMITED

(DADA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
5.920 USD   +4.96%
02:25aDada Group doles out 100m yuan in coupons to support consumption amid Shanghai Shopping Festival
PR
09/06BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOPPING GOES TRENDY WITH JDDJ : sales of consumer electronics, school necessities and cosmetics surge
PR
09/05DADA NOW ON WAIC : AI brings better efficiency and customer experience for on-demand delivery
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dada Group doles out 100m yuan in coupons to support consumption amid Shanghai Shopping Festival

09/08/2022 | 02:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Coupons worth 100 million yuan are ready for grabs on Dada Group's JDDJ during Shanghai's Double Five Shopping Festival, in an effort to boost consumption.
  • Batches of digital vouchers are also being issued by the city to stimulate spending during the ongoing festival, with JDDJ designated as an official partner platform for using the vouchers.
  • JDDJ sees significant sales boost driven by platform coupons and city's vouchers.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JDDJ, the on-demand retail platform operated by Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), is distributing shopping coupons worth 100 million yuan, in collaboration with partner retailers and brand owners, to support consumption and brick-and-mortar retail recovery. Consumers can use the coupons together with the e-vouchers issued by the Shanghai government when proceeding to purchase checkout on JDDJ.

Shanghai kicked off its annual Double Five Shopping Festival in July with various promotional campaigns and activities to boost consumption. As part of the efforts, the city is distributing rounds of digital consumption vouchers to citizens for using on diverse platforms including JDDJ.

Data on JDDJ and Shop Now from August 28 to September 4 shows the effectiveness of the spending-stimulant campaign that has boosted growth in multiple categories of products: compared to the same period last year, sales of menswear increased by 4.8 times, home appliances grew by 5.7 times, perfumes and make-up sets were up by over three times, and consumer electronics recorded a growth of 180% year-over-year.

Besides bringing consumers a convenient shopping experience and discounts, JDDJ has also helped physical retailers and brand owners achieve significant growth during the shopping event. JDDJ and Shop Now's data from August 28 to September 4 shows Mi Stores, Sephora, and Vats Liquor Chain Stores in Shanghai all realized a sales growth of over ten times, and CR Vanguard's sales increased by more than five times, year-on-year.

In addition to Shanghai, since 2022, JDDJ and Shop Now have partnered with cities such as Changsha, Yantai, Zhengzhou, and Yibin to distribute e-vouchers. Moving forward, JDDJ and Shop Now will continue stepping up efforts to make greater contributions to the high-quality growth of the real economy.

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dada-group-doles-out-100m-yuan-in-coupons-to-support-consumption-amid-shanghai-shopping-festival-301620044.html

SOURCE DADA GROUP


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about DADA NEXUS LIMITED
02:25aDada Group doles out 100m yuan in coupons to support consumption amid Shanghai Shopping..
PR
09/06BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOPPING GOES TRENDY : sales of consumer electronics, school necessities a..
PR
09/05DADA NOW ON WAIC : AI brings better efficiency and customer experience for on-demand deliv..
PR
08/30DADA NEXUS : Group Presentation Aug 2022
PU
08/24UBS Adjusts Dada Nexus Price Target to $9.50 From $10, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/23SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
08/23Tranche Update on Dada Nexus Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 11, 2022.
CI
08/23Dada Nexus Narrows Q2 Adjusted Loss as Revenue Increases; Issues Q3 Guidance; CEO Resig..
MT
08/22TRANSCRIPT : Dada Nexus Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 23, 2022
CI
08/22Earnings Flash (DADA) DADA NEXUS LIMITED Posts Q2 Loss RMB-0.41
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DADA NEXUS LIMITED
More recommendations