Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dada Nexus Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DADA   US23344D1081

DADA NEXUS LIMITED

(DADA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dada Nexus : Over 500 Official Authorized Vivo Stores Launch on Dada Group's JDDJ

07/26/2021 | 12:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (NASDAQ: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, and vivo, a global leading smartphone manufacturer, today announced they have expanded their partnership with a focus on omni-channel and one-hour delivery service of smartphones.

JDDJ, the on-demand retail platform of Dada Group, cooperates with vivo authorized stores in terms of product management, digital marketing, targeted user operations, and order fulfilment optimization; and provides omni-channel solutions. Dada Now, the on-demand delivery platform of Dada Group, provides one-hour delivery services. Meanwhile, vivo leverages its strengths of supply chain and high-quality products to bring diversity to JDDJ's ecosystem and resources.

To date, over 500 vivo authorized stores have launched on JDDJ, covering over 100 counties and cities in 13 provinces nationwide. Based on Dada Group's partnership with JD Group, these vivo authorized stores are now accessible on JD.com simultaneously. By the end of 2021, the number will grow to more than 1000 authorized stores that will be accessible both on JDDJ and JD.com in 20 provinces throughout China.

JDDJ works closely with JD Retail to assist in vivo's omni-channel operations and jointly creates a new model of on-demand retail for smartphone brands. Relying on JD Retail's supply chain, advertising system and user coverage, JDDJ and JD Retail are committed to empowering partners with more comprehensive and targeted marketing services. Meanwhile, JD Retail also brings more online traffic and support to the JDDJ platform. Hyperlocal e-commerce consumption scenarios are extended by both platforms to provide more consumers with one-hour delivery service of high-quality smartphone products.

Since the first vivo authorized store was integrated into JDDJ in June 2020, on-demand consumption has been widely embraced. On June 6th, 2020, vivo X50 5G smartphones officially went on sale. The first online order took only 15 minutes to deliver. During this year's "618 Promotion" event, sales of vivo products on JDDJ increased by over 600% compared to the same period last year.

According to the On-demand Consumption of Mobile Phone Report 2020 released by JDDJ in January, the mobile phone category has become the fastest growing category for JDDJ, and also one of the categories with the most potential for on-demand retail. At present, nearly 9,000 electronics stores have launched on JDDJ. The platform has established partnerships with vivo, D.PHONE, JD stores, and Apple authorized resellers, and has built a high-density and large-scale mobile phone supply network system with brand manufacturers, operators, and chain retailers.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/over-500-official-authorized-vivo-stores-launch-on-dada-groups-jddj-301340755.html

SOURCE Dada Group


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about DADA NEXUS LIMITED
12:45aDADA NEXUS : Over 500 Official Authorized Vivo Stores Launch on Dada Group's JDD..
PR
07/22DADA NEXUS : JDDJ and Ito Yokado Team Up to Provide High Quality Products and Se..
PR
07/22Dada Nexus Limited and Ito Yokado Team Up to Provide High Quality Products an..
CI
07/16DADA NEXUS : Favor Pets to Join Dada Retail Platform as Part of Collaboration
MT
07/16DADA NEXUS : Over 1,500 Favor Pets' Stores Will Launch on Dada Group's JDDJ
PR
07/16Dada Group and Favor Pets Announce Strategic Partnership
CI
07/13DADA GROUP : Discusses Online Economy and Women's Career Development at WAIC
PR
07/05DADA NEXUS : Now Customized "Intra-City Delivery" for LBX Pharmacy's Omni-channe..
PR
07/05Dada Now Customized "Intra-City Delivery" for LBX Pharmacy's Omni-channel Ord..
CI
06/24DADA NEXUS : to Provide On-Demand Retail Platform to Chinese Cosmetic Firms The ..
MT
More news