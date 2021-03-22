Log in
DADA NEXUS LIMITED

DADA NEXUS LIMITED

(DADA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dada Nexus : China's JD.com to invest $800 million in Dada Group

03/22/2021 | 08:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign of China's e-commerce company JD.com is seen at its shop at a mall in Shanghai

(Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce firm JD.Com said on Monday it will invest $800 million in Dada Group, giving it a 51% stake in the Chinese on-demand delivery platform.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5 744 M 883 M 883 M
Net income 2020 -1 950 M -300 M -300 M
Net cash 2020 4 572 M 702 M 702 M
P/E ratio 2020 -19,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44 873 M 6 896 M 6 895 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,02x
EV / Sales 2021 6,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 232
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart DADA NEXUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dada Nexus Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DADA NEXUS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 285,84 CNY
Last Close Price 190,66 CNY
Spread / Highest target 80,9%
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jia Qi Kuai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zhao Ming Chen Chief Financial Officer
Jun Yang Director & Chief Technology Officer
Yi Zhang Independent Director
Bao Hong Sun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DADA NEXUS LIMITED-19.73%7 120
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED3.03%624 316
MEITUAN13.03%240 515
PINDUODUO INC.-20.19%195 145
SHOPIFY INC.-0.97%143 601
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-13.51%78 860
