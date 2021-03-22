Log in
Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Italia
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
>
Equities
>
Nasdaq
>
Dada Nexus Limited
DADA
DADA NEXUS LIMITED
(DADA)
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
03/22 09:03:11 am
34.515
USD
+17.80%
08:43a
DADA NEXUS
: China's JD.com to invest $800 million in Dada Group
RE
08:25a
JD and Dada Announce Equity Investment
GL
03/17
DADA GROUP
: Participates in Formulating CCFA's Key Performance Indicators of Omni-channel Retailing Chain Enterprises
PR
Dada Nexus : China's JD.com to invest $800 million in Dada Group
03/22/2021 | 08:43am EDT
03/22/2021 | 08:43am EDT
(Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce firm JD.Com said on Monday it will invest $800 million in Dada Group, giving it a 51% stake in the Chinese on-demand delivery platform.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
© Reuters 2021
Financials
CNY
USD
Sales 2020
5 744 M
883 M
883 M
Net income 2020
-1 950 M
-300 M
-300 M
Net cash 2020
4 572 M
702 M
702 M
P/E ratio 2020
-19,8x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
44 873 M
6 896 M
6 895 M
EV / Sales 2020
7,02x
EV / Sales 2021
6,24x
Nbr of Employees
2 232
Free-Float
92,5%
More Financials
Chart DADA NEXUS LIMITED
Technical analysis trends DADA NEXUS LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Average target price
285,84 CNY
Last Close Price
190,66 CNY
Spread / Highest target
80,9%
Spread / Average Target
49,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
9,22%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
Jia Qi Kuai
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zhao Ming Chen
Chief Financial Officer
Jun Yang
Director & Chief Technology Officer
Yi Zhang
Independent Director
Bao Hong Sun
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
DADA NEXUS LIMITED
-19.73%
7 120
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
3.03%
624 316
MEITUAN
13.03%
240 515
PINDUODUO INC.
-20.19%
195 145
SHOPIFY INC.
-0.97%
143 601
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.
-13.51%
78 860
More Results
