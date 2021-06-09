Log in
    DADA   US23344D1081

DADA NEXUS LIMITED

(DADA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dada Nexus : Group Presentation Jun 2021

06/09/2021
Dada Nexus

Investor Presentation

June 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Dada Nexus Limited (the "Company") solely for information purpose. By viewing or accessing the information contained in this material, you hereby acknowledge and agree that no representations, warranties or undertakings, express or implied, are made by the Company or any of its directors, shareholders, employees, agents, affiliates, advisors or representatives as to, and no reliance should be placed upon, the accuracy, fairness, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions presented or contained in this presentation. None of the Company or any of its directors, shareholders, employees, agents, affiliates, advisors or representatives accept any responsibility whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any information presented or contained in this presentation or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation. The information presented or contained in this presentation is subject to change without notice and its accuracy is not guaranteed.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or an invitation or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company for sale in the United States or anywhere else. No securities of the Company may be sold in the United States without registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or an exemption from such registration pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and the rules and regulations thereunder. No part of this presentation shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities or otherwise. This presentation does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company. Nothing contained in this presentation shall be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the past or future performance of the Company. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. You acknowledge that any assessment of the Company that may be made by you will be independent of this presentation and that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the business of the Company.

Certain statements in this presentation, and other statements that the Company may make, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company's intent, beliefs or current expectations about the future. These statements can be recognized by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "confident" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on a number of assumptions about the Company's operations and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and accordingly, actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The Company or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

This presentation also contains non-GAAP financial measures, the presentation of which is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). In addition, the Company's calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. The reconciliation of those measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is contained within this document or available at the Companywebsite https://ir.imdada.cn/

1

Company Overview

Our Mission and Platforms

Riders

Retailers Consumers

Our Mission

To Bring People

Everything on Demand

Merchants and

Brand Owners

Individual Senders

3

Technology is Core to Our Platform

2,500+

Employees Operating Two

Major Marketplaces1

~30min

Operational

Efficiency and

Average

Merchant

Delivery Time3

Empowerment

Customized and Integrated

Fulfillment Solutions

44,000+

Stores Adopting

CRM Tools2

Picking Time as

Fast as

3min

Omni-channel Membership for

Retailers and Brands

Notes:

  1. As of March 31, 2021.
  2. As of April 30, 2021.
  3. In the first quarter of 2021.

Smart Order

Digitalized Rider

Automatic Order

Recommendation and

Management

Pricing Mechanism

Dispatching System

Proprietary Software and Technologies

Enormous Data and User Insights

Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics

4

Disclaimer

Dada Nexus Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
