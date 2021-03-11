Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dada Nexus Limited    DADA

DADA NEXUS LIMITED

(DADA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dada Nexus : Group Presentation March 2021

03/11/2021 | 02:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Dada Nexus Limited (the "Company") solely for information purpose. By viewing or accessing the information contained in this material, you hereby acknowledge and agree that no representations, warranties or undertakings, express or implied, are made by the Company or any of its directors, shareholders, employees, agents, affiliates, advisors or representatives as to, and no reliance should be placed upon, the accuracy, fairness, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions presented or contained in this presentation. None of the Company or any of its directors, shareholders, employees, agents, affiliates, advisors or representatives accept any responsibility whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any information presented or contained in this presentation or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation. The information presented or contained in this presentation is subject to change without notice and its accuracy is not guaranteed.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or an invitation or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company for sale in the United States or anywhere else. No securities of the Company may be sold in the United States without registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or an exemption from such registration pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and the rules and regulations thereunder. No part of this presentation shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities or otherwise. This presentation does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company. Nothing contained in this presentation shall be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the past or future performance of the Company. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. You acknowledge that any assessment of the Company that may be made by you will be independent of this presentation and that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the business of the Company.

Certain statements in this presentation, and other statements that the Company may make, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company's intent, beliefs or current expectations about the future. These statements can be recognized by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "confident" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on a number of assumptions about the Company's operations and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and accordingly, actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The Company or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

This presentation also contains non-GAAP financial measures, the presentation of which is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). In addition, the Company's calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. The reconciliation of those measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is contained within this document or available at the Companywebsitehttps://ir.imdada.cn/

Company Overview

Our Mission and Platforms

Riders

Merchants and Individual Senders

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dada Nexus Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 07:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DADA NEXUS LIMITED
02:47aDADA NEXUS  : Group Presentation March 2021
PU
03/10SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Dragged Under by Chipmakers in Late Trade
MT
03/10SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Scratching Out Narrow Rise Amid Renewed Slide by Chi..
MT
03/10DADA NEXUS  : KeyBanc Adjusts Dada Nexus' Price Target to $47 From $55, Keeps Ov..
MT
03/08DADA NEXUS  : Group Q4 Non-GAAP Loss Narrows as Revenue Increases
MT
03/08DADA NEXUS  : Earnings Flash (DADA) DADA NEXUS LIMITED Reports Q4 Loss RMB-0.46
MT
03/08Dada Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Result..
GL
03/04DADA GROUP  : Joined Shanghai's New Year Shopping Season Campaign and Announced ..
PR
03/03Dada to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Resu..
GL
02/26DADA GROUP  : 's JDDJ Celebrates 2021 Lantern Festival as Sales of Rice Dumpling..
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 744 M 884 M 884 M
Net income 2020 -1 950 M -300 M -300 M
Net cash 2020 4 572 M 703 M 703 M
P/E ratio 2020 -23,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 45 150 M 6 941 M 6 947 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,06x
EV / Sales 2021 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 232
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart DADA NEXUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dada Nexus Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DADA NEXUS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 295,29 CNY
Last Close Price 191,83 CNY
Spread / Highest target 79,8%
Spread / Average Target 53,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jia Qi Kuai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zhao Ming Chen Chief Financial Officer
Jun Yang Director & Chief Technology Officer
Yi Zhang Independent Director
Bao Hong Sun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DADA NEXUS LIMITED-19.21%6 941
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED2.32%644 192
MEITUAN7.60%229 106
PINDUODUO INC.-16.62%189 075
SHOPIFY INC.-0.11%140 100
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-13.32%72 411
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ