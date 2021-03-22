Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Dada Nexus Limited    DADA

DADA NEXUS LIMITED

(DADA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dada Nexus : Shares Rise 6% on JD.com Investment

03/22/2021 | 01:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Chris Wack

Dada Nexus Ltd. shares were up 6% at $30.99 after JD.com Inc. said it plans to invest $800 million in newly issued ordinary shares of Dada Nexus, an on-demand retail and delivery platform in China.

JD.com said it would purchase the shares at a price that equals Dada's Friday closing price, which was $29.30 a share.

Following the transaction, JD.com will hold 51% of Dada's issued and outstanding shares. JD.com has agreed not to sell, transfer or dispose of any shares acquired in the deal for six months after the closing.

JD.com said the transaction will help it further diversify its retail services.

Volume for the stock was 2.7 million shares at 1:10 p.m. ET, compared with its 65-day average volume of 1.8 million shares. The stock traded at $33.30 earlier in the session.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-21 1327ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DADA NEXUS LIMITED 5.46% 30.92 Delayed Quote.-19.73%
JD.COM, INC. 0.02% 84.99 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
All news about DADA NEXUS LIMITED
01:27pDADA NEXUS  : Shares Rise 6% on JD.com Investment
DJ
01:15pSECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Largely Outpacing Broader Monday Markets
MT
09:39aDADA NEXUS  : JD.com to Buy $800 Million in Dada Nexus Shares, Have 51% Stake
DJ
09:28aDADA NEXUS  : China's JD.com to invest $800 mln in Dada Group
RE
09:03aJD COM  : to Invest $800 Million in Dada Shares
MT
08:25aJD and Dada Announce Equity Investment
GL
03/17DADA GROUP  : Participates in Formulating CCFA's Key Performance Indicators of O..
PR
03/11DADA GROUP  : 's JDDJ and Nestlé China Launched Nutritious Breakfast Live-stream..
PR
03/11DADA NEXUS  : Group Presentation March 2021
PU
03/10SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Dragged Under by Chipmakers in Late Trade
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 744 M 883 M 883 M
Net income 2020 -1 950 M -300 M -300 M
Net cash 2020 4 572 M 703 M 703 M
P/E ratio 2020 -19,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44 873 M 6 896 M 6 896 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,02x
EV / Sales 2021 6,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 232
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart DADA NEXUS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dada Nexus Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DADA NEXUS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 285,84 CNY
Last Close Price 190,66 CNY
Spread / Highest target 80,9%
Spread / Average Target 49,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jia Qi Kuai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Zhao Ming Chen Chief Financial Officer
Jun Yang Director & Chief Technology Officer
Yi Zhang Independent Director
Bao Hong Sun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DADA NEXUS LIMITED-19.73%7 120
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED3.03%624 316
MEITUAN13.03%240 515
PINDUODUO INC.-20.19%195 145
SHOPIFY INC.-0.97%143 601
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-13.51%78 860
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ