Dada Nexus : Shares Rise 6% on JD.com Investment

Dada Nexus Ltd. shares were up 6% at $30.99 after JD.com Inc. said it plans to invest $800 million in newly issued ordinary shares of Dada Nexus, an on-demand retail and delivery platform in China.

JD.com said it would purchase the shares at a price that equals Dada's Friday closing price, which was $29.30 a share.

Following the transaction, JD.com will hold 51% of Dada's issued and outstanding shares. JD.com has agreed not to sell, transfer or dispose of any shares acquired in the deal for six months after the closing.

JD.com said the transaction will help it further diversify its retail services.

Volume for the stock was 2.7 million shares at 1:10 p.m. ET, compared with its 65-day average volume of 1.8 million shares. The stock traded at $33.30 earlier in the session.

