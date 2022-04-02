Log in
Dada's JDDJ in action to guarantee medical supply and online health consultation with pharmaceutical partners

04/02/2022 | 08:55am EDT
SHANGHAI, April 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a number of cities in China are ramping up anti-epidemic measures, more consumers rely on online-to-offline services to purchase much-needed medications. JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms operated by Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), is proactively stepping up efforts to guarantee citizens' medication needs in collaboration with its pharmaceutical partners.

In Shanghai where Dada is headquartered, a surge in number of orders for drugs becomes evident – to address citizens' needs, JDDJ's on-demand retail and delivery services have become essential. According to operating data from JDDJ on April 1, in March, the number of orders for epidemic prevention related medical supplies, the number of orders for chronic disease medicines, and that of orders for common household medicines in Shanghai have increased by 380%, 160% and 130%, respectively, on a month-over-month basis.

In addition, to better help those in need, JDDJ is now connected to JD Health, the healthcare subsidiary of JD.com, to provide 24-hour free online health consultation services as an effort to enable platform customers to obtain professional advice and guidance from doctors in a timely manner without leaving home. Data from JDDJ shows a strong demand in online medical consultation in March across the country, recording a month-over-month growth of 30% in number of consultations compared to February.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dadas-jddj-in-action-to-guarantee-medical-supply-and-online-health-consultation-with-pharmaceutical-partners-301516187.html

SOURCE DADA GROUP


© PRNewswire 2022
