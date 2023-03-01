Advanced search
    DADA   US23344D1081

DADA NEXUS LIMITED

(DADA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-28 pm EST
8.960 USD   +1.01%
05:01aDada to Announce Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 8, 2023
GL
05:00aDada to Announce Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 8, 2023
AQ
01/11JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Dada Nexus to $18 From $7.50, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Dada to Announce Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 8, 2023

03/01/2023 | 05:01am EST
SHANGHAI, China, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dada Nexus Limited (“Dada” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DADA), China’s leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the earnings at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 (9:30 a.m. Beijing time on Thursday, March 9, 2023).

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10029031-str69d.html

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the number provided, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through Mar 15, 2023.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

U.S./Canada1-855-883-1031
Mainland China400-1209-216
Hong Kong800-930-639
Replay PIN10029031

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Dada’s website at https://ir.imdada.cn/.

About Dada

Dada is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China’s largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company’s two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform.

For more information, please visit https://ir.imdada.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Among other things, quotations in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Dada may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Dada’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Dada’s strategies; Dada’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Dada’s ability to maintain its relationship with major strategic investors; its ability to provide efficient on-demand delivery services and offer quality on-demand retail experience; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brands; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Dada’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Dada does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Dada Nexus Limited
Ms. Caroline Dong
E-mail: ir@imdada.cn

Christensen

In China
Mr. Rene Vanguestaine
Phone: +86-178-1749 0483
E-mail: rene.vanguestaine@christensencomms.com

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
E-mail: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Dada Nexus Limited
E-mail: PR@imdada.cn


