Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Dada Nexus Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DADA   US23344D1081

DADA NEXUS LIMITED

(DADA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-28 pm EST
6.590 USD   -6.92%
12/21JDDJ and JD Shop Now provide football fans with high quality on-demand shopping experience
PR
12/19Jddj At Ccfa 2022 Summit : Balance Cost, Efficiency and Experience
PR
11/22Dada Nexus : Group Presentation Nov 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JD Shop Now's CNY: Multi-measures Drive Growth for More Than 35,000 Merchants

12/29/2022 | 03:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada" or the "Company"), China's leading local on-demand retail platform, announced the launch of its CNY Shopping Festival at 8 p.m. on Dec.16th, which will run through winter solstice, Laba, New Year's Day, the Spring Festival and the Lantern Festival, ending on Feb.5th, with the theme "Family together, enjoy great gifts."

Based on the two key channels of the JDDJ App and JD.com, JD Shop Now is joining hands with more than 200,000 offline stores covering all categories, meeting consumers' needs with reasonable prices, high-quality products and delivery service.

"New Store Support" is the major plan for this year's CNY Shopping Festival, according to JD Shop Now's head of marketing. The platform's special marketing resource package will help more than 35,000 newly onboarded stores grow rapidly. The increasing number of stores will enrich the commodity supply on the platform, and improve consumers' shopping experiences.

In addition, the "JD CO-MARKETING PLAN" will also become the main force to drive growth for retailers and brands. JD Shop Now will provide traffic marketing resources worth 300 million exposures; and off-site promotion resources that are equivalent to about 500 million exposures.

The JD CO-MARKETING PLAN aims to leverage mutual marketing resources efficiently and build a win-win situation with retailers and brands, endorsing each other's brands and improving consumers' awareness.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jd-shop-nows-cny-multi-measures-drive-growth-for-more-than-35-000-merchants-301710914.html

SOURCE Dada Group


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about DADA NEXUS LIMITED
12/21JDDJ and JD Shop Now provide football fans with high quality on-demand shopping experie..
PR
12/19Jddj At Ccfa 2022 Summit : Balance Cost, Efficiency and Experience
PR
11/22Dada Nexus : Group Presentation Nov 2022
PU
11/18Jefferies Adjusts Dada Nexus Price Target to $9.50 From $10.30, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/18Goldman Sachs Adjusts Dada Nexus Price Target to $18.70 From $19.20, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
11/18Citigroup Adjusts Dada Nexus Price Target to $7 From $6.60, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/17Transcript : Dada Nexus Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 18, 2022
CI
11/17Dada Nexus Q3 Non-GAAP Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises
MT
11/17Earnings Flash (DADA) DADA NEXUS LIMITED Reports Q3 Revenue RMB2.38B
MT
11/17Earnings Flash (DADA) DADA NEXUS LIMITED Reports Q3 Loss RMB-0.26
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DADA NEXUS LIMITED
More recommendations