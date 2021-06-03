JDDJ Seminar at CCFA China International Retail Innovation Summit: How to Gain Business Growth in Omni-channel Era

SHANGHAI, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that it held a special forum entitled "How to Gain Business Growth in Omni-channel Era" at the 2021 China International Retail Innovation Summit hosted by China Chain Store & Franchise Association (CCFA) on May 25th in Shanghai. Huijian He, Vice President of Dada Group, Jun Jiang, General Manager of JDDJ Business Growth Department, and Yanjie Lian, General Manager of JDDJ Retail Empowerment Department, attended the forum and discussed the retailing omni-channel strategies and its future innovative path with nearly 200 representatives of retailers, brand owners and industry experts.

In the opening speech, Huijian He predicted the market size of local retail O2O platform. "Based on industry data, we estimate that the size of on-demand retail market may be close to one trillion yuan by 2024 in China. The main growth of retail industry will come from on-demand retail and O2O. How to get a share from this growth? One is get growth in the on-demand retail market, and the other is able to efficiently gain business growth."

Jun Jiang delivered a keynote speech about "Omni-channel Marketing and A New Growth Driver" based on industry survey data and the white paper on O2O. "JDDJ connects the online and offline businesses to help retailers reach out users through all channels. We have access to all customers of JD.com and JDDJ, and integrate the ecosystem resources of JD.com to introduce online traffic to offline stores, so that the stores can reach Chinese consumers through these two platforms."

Following the online traffic and digitalization of offline users, JDDJ also provides category-based operation strategies for retailers and brand owners. Leveraging marketing intellectual property events, it aims to promote brand marketing and sales growth. According to JDDJ data, Yili maintained a three-digit sales growth year-on-year during the past few years, increasing by 122% in 2019 and 183% in 2020. The corresponding sales growth figures for Nestlé were 126% and 121%, respectively.

Yanjie Lian shared his views in the keynote speech entitled "Haibo System Helps Cut Costs and Increase Efficiency Through Omni-channel Empowerment". "Dada Haibo system has cooperated with over 90 large and medium-sized supermarket chains with 3,600 stores on JDDJ, including 40 of Top 100 supermarket chains and 50 regional leaders in China. We use a SaaS system to manage omni-channel business, which can be adopted by a whole or in modules. We have a dedicated team to help retailers operate online businesses and guarantee rapid implementation and updates."

According to Mr. Lian, Haibo system has collaborated with retailers to achieve four milestones in online business over the past six years. They were also four pain points for omni-channel operations, including store orders cannot be fulfilled, headquarters operations were rough and inefficient, accounts were messy and business slowed down, as well as the competition against community group buying. Yu Yang, founder of a retail media and an industry expert, noted that, "Dada Haibo system is a well-developed digital system, covering membership, marketing, order fulfilment, products and data board, and can be open to different online channels. JDDJ has made many useful explorations in the omni-channel integration."

