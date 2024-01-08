Official DADA NEXUS LIMITED press release

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Dada Nexus Limited (“Dada” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DADA) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On January 8, 2024, Dada disclosed that an internal audit had identified “certain suspicious practices” that “may cast doubt on certain revenues from the Company’s online advertising and marketing services in 2023.” The Company estimated that “approximately RMB500 million of revenues from online advertising and marketing services and RMB500 million of operations and support costs may have been overstated, respectively, for the first three quarters of 2023.” Additionally, the Company advised that its previously stated revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 should “no longer be relied upon.”

On this news, Dada’s stock price fell as much as 39% during intraday trading on January 8, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

