  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Dadex Eternit Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DADX   PK0004401011

DADEX ETERNIT LIMITED

(DADX)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  05-26
90.00 PKR   -4.15%
12:42aDADEX ETERNIT : Appointment of Chairman
PU
05/06Dadex Eternit Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/28DADEX ETERNIT : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting-DADEX
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dadex Eternit : Appointment of Chairman

06/03/2022 | 12:42am EDT
June 2, 2022

CS-37/PSX/CHR/2021-2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Appointment of Chairman

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that Mr. Shahzad M. Husain has been appointed as Chairman of the Dadex Eternit Limited with effect from June 02, 2022, in place of Mr. Abu Talib H.K Dada.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

FAISAL SAEED KHAN

COMPANY SECRETARY

Dadex Eternit Limited Dadex House 34-A/1. Block 6. P.E.C.H.S. Shahrah-e-Faisal. Karachi 75400. Tel. (92-21) 111 000 789 Fax. (92-21) 34315716 Email. info@dadex.com www.dadex.com

Disclaimer

Dadex Eternit Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 04:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
