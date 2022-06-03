Dadex Eternit : Appointment of Chairman

June 2, 2022

CS-37/PSX/CHR/2021-2022

Subject: Appointment of Chairman

We have to inform you that Mr. Shahzad M. Husain has been appointed as Chairman of the Dadex Eternit Limited with effect from June 02, 2022, in place of Mr. Abu Talib H.K Dada.

FAISAL SAEED KHAN

COMPANY SECRETARY

