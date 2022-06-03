Dadex Eternit : Appointment of Chairman

June 2, 2022
CS-37/PSX/CHR/2021-2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi.
Subject: Appointment of Chairman
Dear Sir,
We have to inform you that Mr. Shahzad M. Husain has been appointed as Chairman of the Dadex Eternit Limited with effect from June 02, 2022, in place of Mr. Abu Talib H.K Dada.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
FAISAL SAEED KHAN
COMPANY SECRETARY
Dadex Eternit Limited Dadex House 34-A/1. Block 6. P.E.C.H.S. Shahrah-e-Faisal. Karachi 75400. Tel. (92-21) 111 000 789 Fax. (92-21) 34315716 Email. info@dadex.com www.dadex.com
Disclaimer
Dadex Eternit Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 04:41:03 UTC.