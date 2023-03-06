Dadex Eternit : Appointment of Company Secretary

March 6, 2023

CS-78/PSX/CS-ANN/2022-2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Subject: Appointment of Company Secretary

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that Mr. Muhammad Irfan has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company with effect from March 6, 2023, in place of Mr. Faisal Saeed Khan.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Sikander Dada

Chief Executive

Dadex Eternit Limited Dadex House 34-A/1. Block 6. P.E.C.H.S. Shahrah-e-Faisal. Karachi 75400. Tel. (92-21) 111 000 789 Fax. (92-21) 34315716 Email. info@dadex.com www.dadex.com