Dadex Eternit : Appointment of Company Secretary

March 6, 2023
CS-78/PSX/CS-ANN/2022-2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road Karachi.
Subject: Appointment of Company Secretary
Dear Sir,
We have to inform you that Mr. Muhammad Irfan has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company with effect from March 6, 2023, in place of Mr. Faisal Saeed Khan.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Yours Sincerely,
Sikander Dada
Chief Executive
Dadex Eternit Limited Dadex House 34-A/1. Block 6. P.E.C.H.S. Shahrah-e-Faisal. Karachi 75400. Tel. (92-21) 111 000 789 Fax. (92-21) 34315716 Email. info@dadex.com www.dadex.com
