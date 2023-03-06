Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Dadex Eternit Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DADX   PK0004401011

DADEX ETERNIT LIMITED

(DADX)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-01
35.96 PKR   -1.21%
03:30aDadex Eternit : Appointment of Company Secretary
PU
03/02Dadex Eternit Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/17Dadex Eternit : Board meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dadex Eternit : Appointment of Company Secretary

03/06/2023 | 03:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 6, 2023

CS-78/PSX/CS-ANN/2022-2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi.

Subject: Appointment of Company Secretary

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that Mr. Muhammad Irfan has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company with effect from March 6, 2023, in place of Mr. Faisal Saeed Khan.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

Sikander Dada

Chief Executive

Dadex Eternit Limited Dadex House 34-A/1. Block 6. P.E.C.H.S. Shahrah-e-Faisal. Karachi 75400. Tel. (92-21) 111 000 789 Fax. (92-21) 34315716 Email. info@dadex.com www.dadex.com

Disclaimer

Dadex Eternit Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 08:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DADEX ETERNIT LIMITED
03:30aDadex Eternit : Appointment of Company Secretary
PU
03/02Dadex Eternit Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
02/17Dadex Eternit : Board meeting
PU
2022Dadex Eternit Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30..
CI
2022Dadex Eternit : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2022
PU
2022Dadex Eternit : Resolutions adopted by the Shareholders in the AGM held on November 25,202..
PU
2022Dadex Eternit : Financial results for the First Quarter ended September 30, 2022
PU
2022Dadex Eternit : Board Meeting
PU
2022Dadex Eternit : Newspapers containing notice of agm of dadex eternit ltd.
PU
2022Dadex Eternit Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 697 M 6,09 M 6,09 M
Net income 2022 -143 M -0,51 M -0,51 M
Net Debt 2022 929 M 3,34 M 3,34 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 387 M 1,39 M 1,39 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 157
Free-Float 21,5%
Chart DADEX ETERNIT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dadex Eternit Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sikander Dada Chief Executive Officer & Director
Muhammad Yousuf Chief Financial Officer
Shahzad M. Husain Non-Executive Chairman
Tanveer Saleem Chief Operating Officer-Technical & Operations
Saeed Ahmed Khan GM-Administration & Human Resources
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DADEX ETERNIT LIMITED-5.57%1
GEBERIT AG18.30%18 955
ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.9.48%7 290
ZHEJIANG WEIXING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS CO., LTD.23.06%5 981
ASTRAL LIMITED-2.17%4 734
CHINA LESSO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED8.96%3 510