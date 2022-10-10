Advanced search
    DADX   PK0004401011

DADEX ETERNIT LIMITED

(DADX)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-03
87.50 PKR   +6.06%
09/23Dadex Eternit : Revocation of board meeting
PU
08/04Dadex Eternit : Board Meeting other than Financial Results
PU
07/27Dadex Eternit : Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
PU
Dadex Eternit : Approval of Extension in Time for Holding the Annual General Meeting of Dadex Eternit Ltd., for the Year Ended June 30, 2022, by SECP

10/10/2022 | 01:42am EDT
October 10, 2022

CS-17/PSX/AGM-APP/2022-2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building Stock

Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject:

Approval of Extension in Time for Holding the Annual General Meeting of Dadex

Eternit Ltd., for the Year Ended June 30, 2022, by SECP

Dear Sir,

We are pleased to inform you that the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan vide letter No. SMD/PRDD/Comp/(30)/2021/334 dated: October 07, 2022, has approved an extension in time for the holding of the subject Annual General Meeting for the year ended June 30, 2022, up to, i.e. for (30 no. of days). It is also informed that the SECP sent the said approval of the AGM extension letter on Friday 07th October 2022 at 5:46 pm. Whereas, we shall convene our AGM on Friday 25th November 2022, 10:30 am, at the Registered office of the Company at Dadex House, 34-A/1, Block - 6 PECHS, Shahrah-e-Faisal Karachi.

A copy of the letter received from the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan is enclosed for your information and record.

Yours Sincerely

Faisal Saeed Khan

Company Secretary

Encl: As above

Dadex Eternit Limited Dadex House 34-A/1. Block 6. P.E.C.H.S. Shahrah-e-Faisal. Karachi 75400. Tel. (92-21) 111 000 789 Fax. (92-21) 34315716 Email. info@dadex.com www.dadex.com

Disclaimer

Dadex Eternit Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 05:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
