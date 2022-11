Dadex Eternit : NEWSPAPERS CONTAINING NOTICE OF AGM OF DADEX ETERNIT LTD.

CS-38PSX/AGMAFT/2021-2022

November 7, 2022

SECRETARY

PAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE LIMITED

STOCK EXCHANGE ROAD

KARACHI

SUB: NEWSPAPERS CONTAINING NOTICE OF AGM OF DADEX ETERNIT LTD.

SUB REF: AGM ON FRIDAY NOVEMBER 25, 2022, 10:30 AM AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY, DADEX HOUSE; 34-A/1,BLOCK-6 PECHS KARACHI

Dear Sir,

Please refer our earlier letter No. CS26/PSX/PSX/BP/2022-2023 dated: November 02, 2022, on the cited subject. In this regard enclosed please find herewith 03 copies of each English / Urdu News Paper in which the Notice of the AGM of the Company has been published.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Dadex Eternit Ltd.

(FAISAL SAEED KHAN) COMPANY SECRETARY Encl: a/a

Dadex Eternit Limited Dadex House 34-A/1. Block 6. P.E.C.H.S. Shahrah-e-Faisal. Karachi 75400. Tel. (92-21) 111 000 789 Fax. (92-21) 34315716 Email. info@dadex.com www.dadex.com