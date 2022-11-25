Advanced search
    DADX   PK0004401011

DADEX ETERNIT LIMITED

(DADX)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-22
43.95 PKR   +2.26%
05:24aDadex Eternit : Resolutions adopted by the Shareholders in the AGM held on November 25,2022
PU
03:04aDadex Eternit : Financial results for the First Quarter ended September 30, 2022
PU
11/14Dadex Eternit : Board Meeting
PU
Dadex Eternit : Resolutions adopted by the Shareholders in the AGM held on November 25,2022

11/25/2022 | 05:24am EST
CS-45/PSXAFT(AGM)BR/2022-2023

November 25, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Sub: Resolutions adopted by the Shareholders in the AGM held on

November 25,2022

Dear Sir,

It is hereby informed that as required by PSX Regulation No. 5.6.9 (b) the certified copies of the resolutions that were duly adopted by the shareholders in its Annual General Meeting held on November 25, 2022, 10:30 a.m. (PST) at the Registered Office of the Company Dadex House: 34-A/1, Block 6 PECHS, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi, as Ordinary and Special resolutions. The same are enclosed for information and necessary reference, please.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Yours Sincerely,

For Dadex Eternit Ltd.

FAISAL SAEED KHAN

Company Secretary

Encl: As above.

Dadex Eternit Limited Dadex House 34-A/1. Block 6. P.E.C.H.S. Shahrah-e-Faisal. Karachi 75400. Tel. (92-21) 111 000 789 Fax. (92-21) 34315716 Email. info@dadex.com www.dadex.com

CERTIFIED TRUE COPY

RESOLUTIONS EXTRACT FROM THE MINUTES OF THE

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF

DADEX ETERNIT LTD. HELD ON 25TH NOVEMBER 2022

AT 10:30 AM AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY

Ordinary Resolutions:

"Resolved that the financial statements of the Company along with the Auditors' Report thereon, Chairman Review and the Report of the Board of Directors for the financial year ended June 30, 2022, be and are hereby approved and adopted."

"Resolved that M/s. BDO Ebrahim & Co., Chartered Accountants be and are hereby reappointed as auditors of the Company for the year ending June 30, 2023, at a remuneration as determined and fixed by the Board of Directors."

Special Resolutions:

"Resolved that the consent of the shareholders be and is hereby accorded to the extension of the date starting from April 2023 to October 31, 2023, to complete the sale of the Karachi Factory with Land Building and Plant & Machinery located at DEH # 21-22, Mangophir, Karachi 75890."

"Further resolved that the Company be and is hereby authorized to take all actions incidental or ancillary thereto concerning the "Property and Assets" sale, of aforementioned Karachi Factory.'

"Further resolved that the Board be and is hereby empowered to agree upon modifications in these resolutions that may be directed/required by the SECP/PSX or any other competent authority/regulator without the need for any further approval of the shareholders."

'Resolved further that all actions hereafter taken by the Chairman and/or CEO and/or any Director or Authorized Person(s) on behalf of the Company in relation to the aforementioned matter are hereby confirmed, ratified, and adopted in full by the Company.'

"Also resolved that the Chairman and/or, Chief Executive Officer and/or the Company Secretary of the Company be and are hereby severally authorized to sign and submit required statutory returns, announcements, e-filings with the Registrar of Companies, CRO, SECP, Pakistan Stock Exchange, and or any other authority or regulator and to do all such acts, deeds, and things as may be necessary to do in this regard."

"Also resolved that certified copies of resolutions as present form or modified by the Chairman/CEO/Company Secretary be communicated to the concerned authorities and shall remain in force until notice in writing to the contrary be given."

***** *** *

Disclaimer

Dadex Eternit Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 10:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
