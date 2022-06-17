Dadi Early Childhood Education : Announcement of Release on the Prohibition of Directors' Participation in Competing Businesses have been approved by 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/06/17 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Director:Cheng, Dar-Kuen Director:Kuo, Wen-Hsiang Director:Lo, Pei-Ming Independent Directo:Lin, Chi-Sheng Independent Director:Hong, Yeong-Pei 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage:To engage in business that are within or similar to the business scope of the Company. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: Within the period of serving as directors of the Company. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): Total votes 34,296,652, approval votes 33,903,342,disapproval votes 48,467, invalid votes 0, abstention votes/no votes 344,843. Attended by shareholders representing two third or more of the shares outstanding, and passed by a majority vote of the shareholders present. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):NA 7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise:NA 8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:NA 9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:NA 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:NA 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA