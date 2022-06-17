Dadi Early Childhood Education : Announcement of Release on the Prohibition of Directors' Participation in Competing Businesses have been approved by 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/06/17
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission
to engage in competitive conduct:
Director:Cheng, Dar-Kuen
Director:Kuo, Wen-Hsiang
Director:Lo, Pei-Ming
Independent Directo:Lin, Chi-Sheng
Independent Director:Hong, Yeong-Pei
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage:To engage in business that are within or similar to the
business scope of the Company.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
Within the period of serving as directors of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the
Company Act):
Total votes 34,296,652, approval votes 33,903,342,disapproval votes 48,467,
invalid votes 0, abstention votes/no votes 344,843.
Attended by shareholders representing two third or more of the shares
outstanding, and passed by a majority vote of the shareholders present.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
title of the directors (if it is not the operator of
a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):NA
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise:NA
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:NA
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:NA
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:NA
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and
their shareholding ratio:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA