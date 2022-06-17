Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Dadi Early-Childhood Education Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8437   KYG2615N1051

DADI EARLY-CHILDHOOD EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED

(8437)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-06-15
113.00 TWD   -1.74%
113.00 TWD   -1.74%
DADI EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION : Announcement of Release on the Prohibition of Directors' Participation in Competing Businesses have been approved by 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting.
PU
DADI EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION : Announcement of Remuneration Committee of the Company term expired.
PU
DADI EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION : Announcement of the changes of the members of the audit committee of the company.
PU
Dadi Early Childhood Education : Announcement of Release on the Prohibition of Directors' Participation in Competing Businesses have been approved by 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting.

06/17/2022 | 03:33am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Dadi Early-Childhood Education Group Ltd.
SEQ_NO 7 Date of announcement 2022/06/17 Time of announcement 15:19:59
Subject 
 Announcement of Release on the Prohibition of
Directors' Participation in Competing Businesses have
been approved by 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events 2022/06/17 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders' meeting resolution:2022/06/17
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission
 to engage in competitive conduct:
 Director:Cheng, Dar-Kuen
 Director:Kuo, Wen-Hsiang
 Director:Lo, Pei-Ming
 Independent Directo:Lin, Chi-Sheng
 Independent Director:Hong, Yeong-Pei
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage:To engage in business that are within or similar to the
 business scope of the Company.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
 Within the period of serving as directors of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the
Company Act):
 Total votes 34,296,652, approval votes 33,903,342,disapproval votes 48,467,
 invalid votes 0, abstention votes/no votes 344,843.
 Attended by shareholders representing two third or more of the shares
 outstanding, and passed by a majority vote of the shareholders present.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
title of the directors (if it is not the operator of
a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):NA
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise:NA
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:NA
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:NA
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:NA
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China
enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and
their shareholding ratio:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Dadi Early-Childhood Education Group Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 840 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
Net income 2022 438 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
Net Debt 2022 142 M 4,77 M 4,77 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,3x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 5 407 M 181 M 181 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,61x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart DADI EARLY-CHILDHOOD EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Dadi Early-Childhood Education Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DADI EARLY-CHILDHOOD EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 113,00 TWD
Average target price 165,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ti Kun Cheng Chairman & General Manager
Wen Chi Fan Deputy General Manager-Finance & Spokesman
Rui Jun Meng Manager-Zhuhai Ruidi Research & Development
Chen Yong Li Manager-Zhuhai Ruidi Research & Development
Chiu Jung Hung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DADI EARLY-CHILDHOOD EDUCATION GROUP LIMITED-22.60%181
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.4.86%3 737
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED440.64%3 646
TAL EDUCATION GROUP22.39%3 121
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.1.38%2 681
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-39.49%2 329