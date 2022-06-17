Dadi Early Childhood Education : Announcement of Remuneration Committee of the Company term expired.
06/17/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Dadi Early-Childhood Education Group Ltd.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/17
Time of announcement
15:01:57
Subject
Announcement of Remuneration Committee
of the Company term expired.
Date of events
2022/06/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/17
2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee
3.Name of the previous position holder:
(1) Hung, Chiu-Jung
(2) Hsu, Jyh-Yih
(3) Lin, Chi-Sheng
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1) Hung, Chiu-Jung: Independent director of the Company
(2) Hsu, Jyh-Yih: Independent director of the Company
(3) Lin, Chi-Sheng: Independent director of the Company
5.Name of the new position holder:
To be announced upon appointment by the Board.
6.Resume of the new position holder:
To be announced upon appointment by the Board.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:
The term of the Remuneration Committee is the same as the term of the board.
9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/08/22~2022/06/02
10.Effective date of the new member:not yet appointed
11.Any other matters that need to be specified:The Remuneration Committee
members will be appointed by the latest meeting of the Board.
Dadi Early-Childhood Education Group Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:22:04 UTC.