Dadi Early Childhood Education : Announcement of Remuneration Committee of the Company term expired.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/17 2.Name of the functional committees:Remuneration Committee 3.Name of the previous position holder: (1) Hung, Chiu-Jung (2) Hsu, Jyh-Yih (3) Lin, Chi-Sheng 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1) Hung, Chiu-Jung: Independent director of the Company (2) Hsu, Jyh-Yih: Independent director of the Company (3) Lin, Chi-Sheng: Independent director of the Company 5.Name of the new position holder: To be announced upon appointment by the Board. 6.Resume of the new position holder: To be announced upon appointment by the Board. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change: The term of the Remuneration Committee is the same as the term of the board. 9.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/08/22~2022/06/02 10.Effective date of the new member:not yet appointed 11.Any other matters that need to be specified:The Remuneration Committee members will be appointed by the latest meeting of the Board.